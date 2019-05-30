Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Thursday, May 30, 2019

Memphis 901 FC Hosts Pride Night

Posted By on Thu, May 30, 2019 at 9:39 AM

click to enlarge MEMPHIS 901 FC
  • Memphis 901 FC

Memphis 901 FC hosts its first Pride Night on Saturday, June 8th to help raise awareness for OUTMemphis and the Bluff City Sports Association.

The 901 FC takes on Indy Eleven that night at AutoZone Park in an event “aimed to benefit community groups serving all Memphians regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, gender expression, gender identity, disability, sexual orientation, or socioeconomic status.”

Here’s what’s on tap for the evening:

The Bluff City Mafia, 901 FC’s recognized supporters group, will host a pre-match Pride March beginning at The Brass Door and ending at AutoZone Park prior to kickoff.

Molly Quinn and Stephanie Bell of OUTMemphis will serve as the night’s honorary captains while Chris Balton, former North America Gay Amateur Athletic Alliance commissioner, will be the guest of honor for Memphis’ pre-match guitar smash.

In addition, Memphis 901 FC forward Jochen Graf will participate in the Athlete Alley’s Playing for Pride campaign. Hundreds of soccer players have taken part in the campaign aimed at supporting LGBTQ rights.

Throughout the month of June, Graf, players, and fans can donate to Playing for Pride for every game played, every assist, and every goal scored. In the past, those donations have been matched with donations exceeding $25,000.

Tickets:

Tickets start at $15. For $30, you can get a sideline ticket and pretty baller hat. Get your tickets online or by calling (901) 721-6000.

Bluff City Sports Association, Inc. is nonprofit organization aimed to provide a safe environment for the LGBTQ community and friends of the LGBTQ community to participate in sports.

OUTMemphis is a nonprofit that empowers, connects, educates and advocates for the LGBTQ community of the Mid-South.

