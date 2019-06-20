Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Thursday, June 20, 2019

LGBTQ Job Fair Headed to Crosstown Next Week

Posted By on Thu, Jun 20, 2019 at 10:43 AM

OUTMemphis is hosting an LGBTQ youth job fair next week at Crosstown Concourse.

If you're LGTBQ between the ages of 18 and 25, get your resume and yourself to the second floor of the atrium on Tuesday, June 25th from noon to 5 p.m.
This is a safe space for LGBTQ youth seeking employment opportunities. click to tweet
"We will have plenty of LGBTQ-affirming employers ready to talk to you about joining their teams," OUTMemphis said. "This is a safe space for LGBTQ youth seeking employment opportunities, and as such all employers will be seeking skilled and hard-working folks regardless of gender identity, sexual orientation, or any other identifying factors.

For more information on attending or becoming a vendor, send an email to youth@outmemphis.org or check out the Facebook event.

The event is co-sponsored by the city of Memphis and its Division of Housing and Community Development.

What: LGBTQ Youth Job Fair
When: Tuesday, June 25th, noon-5:00 p.m.
Where: Crosstown Concourse, Second Floor Atrium
Who: LGBTQ job seekers 18-25

