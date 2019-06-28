Weekender: Queer Fest 2, Big Top Tease, Pride at The Pump

click to enlarge

Hi-Tone7 p.m.$107 p.m. — Hormonal Imbalance7:45 p.m. — Nefarious Damn Thing8:20 p.m. — Boyfriend9:00 p.m. — Androids of Ex-Lovers9:40 p.m.— Tom Violence10:20 p.m. — Beg11:00 p.m. — Waxjaw11:40 p.m. — Risky WhispersDru’s Place9 p.m.$10“QCG Productions will be taking the stage at Dru’s Place for a night you will not want to miss! There will be circus acts, dance, fire, acro, and more! Come see the sexy side of the circus and have. Fun night with us!”Midtown Crossing Grill2 p.m.$52 p.m. — TBA2:40 p.m. — Party Pat3:10 p.m. — Androids of Ex-Lovers4 p.m. — HardagayHi Tone6 p.m.$106 p.m. — Dixie Dicks6:40 p.m. — Three Brained Robot7:20 p.m. — Lackluster8:00 p.m. — Craigzlist Punks8:20 p.m. — Hummin’ Bird9:20 p.m. — Tears For The Dying10 p.m.— Lovergurl10:40 p.m. — Wick and the Tricks11:10 p.m. — The GloyholesStand-up schedule:7:10 p.m. — Joe Griz7:50 p.m. — Lisa Michaels8:30 p.m. — Josh McLane9:10 p.m. — Jay Jackson9:50 p.m. — Vala Bird10:30 p.m. — Hann Cowger11 p.m. — MOTH MOTH MOTHRec Room7 p.m.18 and over show$5 coverXVII TRILL - hip hopPXLS - video game cover bandWicker - Chaos rockRuzka - Fallout rockSuper Smash Bros TournamentThe Pumping Station10 p.m.No cover“The Pump started World Pride Month with an incredible party! Now, we're doing it again as part of the month's closing ceremonies! Come join us and show your true colors! Pink and/or Pride attire (from tank tops to tutus – to whatever) is encouraged!“In honor of the occasion and our community, and by popular demand, Record Player is serving up an encore play of his Pride DJ set that had the place packed with people dancing and singing all night long as we opened Pride Month!”Club Spectrum9 p.m.$15-$200“Six of Memphis' biggest names hit the stage as legendary music stars to help throw the Biggest Goodbye to Pride month you've ever seen! This show will feature:Freak Nasty as Tina TurnerKeleigh Klarke as AdeleIris LeFluer as MadonnaSlade Kyle as Bella DuBalleAubrey Ombre as Mariah CareyJerred Price as Sir Elton JohnObsinity as Reba McEntireDru's Place3 p.m.$73:00 p.m. — Queer Circus Girls4:45 p.m. — Stay Fashionable5:30 p.m. — Midtown Queer6:20 p.m. — Exit Mouse