Weekender: Queer Fest 2, Big Top Tease, Pride at The Pump

FRIDAY
Memphis Queer Fest 2, Day 2
Hi-Tone
7 p.m.
$10
7 p.m. — Hormonal Imbalance
7:45 p.m. — Nefarious Damn Thing
8:20 p.m. — Boyfriend
9:00 p.m. — Androids of Ex-Lovers
9:40 p.m.— Tom Violence
10:20 p.m. — Beg
11:00 p.m. — Waxjaw
11:40 p.m. — Risky Whispers
Big Top Tease: Volume II
Dru’s Place
9 p.m.
$10
“QCG Productions will be taking the stage at Dru’s Place for a night you will not want to miss! There will be circus acts, dance, fire, acro, and more! Come see the sexy side of the circus and have. Fun night with us!”
SATURDAY:
Memphis Queer Fest 2: Day 3 — Day Show
Midtown Crossing Grill
2 p.m.
$5
2 p.m. — TBA
2:40 p.m. — Party Pat
3:10 p.m. — Androids of Ex-Lovers
4 p.m. — Hardagay
Memphis Queer Fest 2: Day 3 — Evening Show
Hi Tone
6 p.m.
$10
6 p.m. — Dixie Dicks
6:40 p.m. — Three Brained Robot
7:20 p.m. — Lackluster
8:00 p.m. — Craigzlist Punks
8:20 p.m. — Hummin’ Bird
9:20 p.m. — Tears For The Dying
10 p.m.— Lovergurl
10:40 p.m. — Wick and the Tricks
11:10 p.m. — The Gloyholes
Stand-up schedule:
7:10 p.m. — Joe Griz
7:50 p.m. — Lisa Michaels
8:30 p.m. — Josh McLane
9:10 p.m. — Jay Jackson
9:50 p.m. — Vala Bird
10:30 p.m. — Hann Cowger
11 p.m. — MOTH MOTH MOTH
Smith7 Pants Tour Benefiting OUTMemphis
Rec Room
7 p.m.
18 and over show
$5 cover
XVII TRILL - hip hop
PXLS - video game cover band
Wicker - Chaos rock
Ruzka - Fallout rock
Super Smash Bros Tournament
Pride At The Pump Part 2: The Pink Party
The Pumping Station
10 p.m.
No cover
“The Pump started World Pride Month with an incredible party! Now, we're doing it again as part of the month's closing ceremonies! Come join us and show your true colors! Pink and/or Pride attire (from tank tops to tutus – to whatever) is encouraged!
“In honor of the occasion and our community, and by popular demand, Record Player is serving up an encore play of his Pride DJ set that had the place packed with people dancing and singing all night long as we opened Pride Month!”
A Night with the Legends! - End of PRIDE Month Extravaganza!
Club Spectrum
9 p.m.
$15-$200
“Six of Memphis' biggest names hit the stage as legendary music stars to help throw the Biggest Goodbye to Pride month you've ever seen! This show will feature:
Freak Nasty as Tina Turner
Keleigh Klarke as Adele
Iris LeFluer as Madonna
Slade Kyle as Bella DuBalle
Aubrey Ombre as Mariah Carey
Jerred Price as Sir Elton John
Obsinity as Reba McEntire
SUNDAY:
Memphis Queer Fest 2: Day 4
Dru's Place
3 p.m.
$7
3:00 p.m. — Queer Circus Girls
4:45 p.m. — Stay Fashionable
5:30 p.m. — Midtown Queer
6:20 p.m. — Exit Mouse