Friday, June 28, 2019

Weekender: Queer Fest 2, Big Top Tease, Pride at The Pump

Posted By on Fri, Jun 28, 2019 at 10:18 AM

click to enlarge 64649045_843247716061507_137280744056684544_o.jpg
FRIDAY

Memphis Queer Fest 2, Day 2
Hi-Tone
7 p.m.
$10

7 p.m. — Hormonal Imbalance
7:45 p.m. — Nefarious Damn Thing
8:20 p.m. — Boyfriend
9:00 p.m. — Androids of Ex-Lovers
9:40 p.m.— Tom Violence
10:20 p.m. — Beg
11:00 p.m. — Waxjaw
11:40 p.m. — Risky Whispers

click to enlarge 64348567_331343614461177_3273961653145698304_n.jpg

Big Top Tease: Volume II
Dru’s Place
9 p.m.
$10

“QCG Productions will be taking the stage at Dru’s Place for a night you will not want to miss! There will be circus acts, dance, fire, acro, and more! Come see the sexy side of the circus and have. Fun night with us!”

SATURDAY:
click to enlarge 64649045_843247716061507_137280744056684544_o.jpg

Memphis Queer Fest 2: Day 3 — Day Show
Midtown Crossing Grill
2 p.m.
$5

2 p.m. — TBA
2:40 p.m. — Party Pat
3:10 p.m. — Androids of Ex-Lovers
4 p.m. — Hardagay

Memphis Queer Fest 2: Day 3 — Evening Show
Hi Tone
6 p.m.
$10

6 p.m. — Dixie Dicks
6:40 p.m. — Three Brained Robot
7:20 p.m. — Lackluster
8:00 p.m. — Craigzlist Punks
8:20 p.m. — Hummin’ Bird
9:20 p.m. — Tears For The Dying
10 p.m.— Lovergurl
10:40 p.m. — Wick and the Tricks
11:10 p.m. — The Gloyholes

Stand-up schedule:
7:10 p.m. — Joe Griz
7:50 p.m. — Lisa Michaels
8:30 p.m. — Josh McLane
9:10 p.m. — Jay Jackson
9:50 p.m. — Vala Bird
10:30 p.m. — Hann Cowger
11 p.m. — MOTH MOTH MOTH

click to enlarge 65178440_10155957974697191_7360354582653829120_n.jpg

Smith7 Pants Tour Benefiting OUTMemphis
Rec Room
7 p.m.
18 and over show
$5 cover

XVII TRILL - hip hop
PXLS - video game cover band
Wicker - Chaos rock
Ruzka - Fallout rock
Super Smash Bros Tournament

click to enlarge 65394025_2831505140197151_8973873181857153024_o.jpg

Pride At The Pump Part 2: The Pink Party
The Pumping Station
10 p.m.
No cover

“The Pump started World Pride Month with an incredible party! Now, we're doing it again as part of the month's closing ceremonies! Come join us and show your true colors! Pink and/or Pride attire (from tank tops to tutus – to whatever) is encouraged!

“In honor of the occasion and our community, and by popular demand, Record Player is serving up an encore play of his Pride DJ set that had the place packed with people dancing and singing all night long as we opened Pride Month!”

click to enlarge 64379703_2329442737122126_1538460296199274496_o.jpg

A Night with the Legends! - End of PRIDE Month Extravaganza!
Club Spectrum
9 p.m.
$15-$200

“Six of Memphis' biggest names hit the stage as legendary music stars to help throw the Biggest Goodbye to Pride month you've ever seen! This show will feature:

Freak Nasty as Tina Turner
Keleigh Klarke as Adele
Iris LeFluer as Madonna
Slade Kyle as Bella DuBalle
Aubrey Ombre as Mariah Carey
Jerred Price as Sir Elton John
Obsinity as Reba McEntire

SUNDAY:
click to enlarge 64649045_843247716061507_137280744056684544_o.jpg

Memphis Queer Fest 2: Day 4
Dru's Place
3 p.m.
$7

3:00 p.m. — Queer Circus Girls
4:45 p.m. — Stay Fashionable
5:30 p.m. — Midtown Queer
6:20 p.m. — Exit Mouse

