New Grant Up For LGBTQ-Friendly Nonprofits

click to enlarge
Is your nonprofit organization super friendly to the LGBTQ+ community?
Could it use $20,000 in marketing, advertising, and some cold, hard cash?
Sounds like you should apply for the first-ever Focus Center Foundation grant. That grant is up for grabs now from the folks behind the Focus Awards and "Focus Magazine."
To enter, nonprofits must prove they are, in fact, registered nonprofit organizations. The winning organization “must honor the mission, values, and vision of 'Focus Magazine' and the Focus Center Foundation.”
Here’s the mission statement
at "Focus Magazine":
“Focus Magazine will promote LGBT inclusivity through dignified delivery of content that is relevant to LGBT persons; editorial and advertising content will be included at the discretion of the publisher to assure thoughtful and respectful content for all: LGBT and straight.
Focus Magazine will be no-or-low-cost to its readers; it’s free online and locally in print, and available regionally in print via low-cost mail subscription, thereby removing access barriers.”
Organizations must also submit their nondiscrimination policies ”effectively in place and enforced.”
The prize package includes $20,000 in marketing, advertising, and a cash prize provided by Ray Rico Freelance, Focus Mid-South Magazine, and the Focus Center Foundation.
“One of the biggest pain points for nonprofits is the lack of funding for marketing and advertising locally,” said Rico, owner of Ray Rico Freelance and publisher of Focus Magazine. “We aim to help fill that need.”
Applications are being accepted online only
. The deadline for applications is Sunday, August 4th at 11:59 p.m.
The applications will first be judged during a social media and online voting period from August 7th through 14th. Finalists will be determined and a five-judge panel will review these finalists and vote for their favorites. The online vote counts 25 percent, while the judges’ votes count 75 percent towards the total score. One winner and one runner-up will be chosen.
Announcement of the winner will be made on Friday, August 23rd at the Focus Awards. If the winner is not present at the event, the prize will go to the runner up.