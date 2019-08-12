Tennessee Equality Project: Titans and Ranked Choice Voting

click to enlarge
Want to watch a Tennessee Titans home game and support the LGBTQ community? Well, now you can.
This year, the Titans will give $10 of each ticket sold on select home games to the Tennessee Equality Project (TEP). But there is a bit of work you have to do first.
When you’re buying your tickets, visit the Titans’ fundraiser site first
. Select your game (Patriots and Steelers in the pre-season!) and enter the code “TEP” at checkout.
Actor Jennifer Lawrence in a 2018 ad in support of ranked choice voting in Tennessee.
TEP will also host a discussion in Memphis about Ranked Choice Voting.
Voters approved the voting method in 2008 but it was not implemented. Voters approved the method, again, in 2018. But its implementation is stymied by state officials and a pending lawsuit. Officials don’t believe the issue will be resolved in time for the citywide elections here in October.
The TEP event
will feature a ranked-choice-voting ballot demonstration from Aaron Fowles of Ranked Choice Voting Tennessee. Basically, Fowles will show attendees just how a ballot would look (and how you’d use it) if ranked choice voting were approved here.