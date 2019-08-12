Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Memphis Gaydar

Archives | RSS

Monday, August 12, 2019

Tennessee Equality Project: Titans and Ranked Choice Voting

Posted By on Mon, Aug 12, 2019 at 2:16 PM

click to enlarge 67894832_10157396773160970_8960434018734571520_o.jpg


Want to watch a Tennessee Titans home game and support the LGBTQ community? Well, now you can.

This year, the Titans will give $10 of each ticket sold on select home games to the Tennessee Equality Project (TEP). But there is a bit of work you have to do first.

When you’re buying your tickets, visit the Titans’ fundraiser site first. Select your game (Patriots and Steelers in the pre-season!) and enter the code “TEP” at checkout.

click to enlarge Actor Jennifer Lawrence in a 2018 ad in support of ranked choice voting in Tennessee.
  • Actor Jennifer Lawrence in a 2018 ad in support of ranked choice voting in Tennessee.


TEP will also host a discussion in Memphis about Ranked Choice Voting.

Voters approved the voting method in 2008 but it was not implemented. Voters approved the method, again, in 2018. But its implementation is stymied by state officials and a pending lawsuit. Officials don’t believe the issue will be resolved in time for the citywide elections here in October.

The TEP event will feature a ranked-choice-voting ballot demonstration from Aaron Fowles of Ranked Choice Voting Tennessee. Basically, Fowles will show attendees just how a ballot would look (and how you’d use it) if ranked choice voting were approved here.

Tags: , , ,

Related Stories

Email
Favorite
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

More Slideshows
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2018

Best of Memphis 2018

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2018

The Music Issue 2018

click here to see more »

© 1996-2019

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation