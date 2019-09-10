OUTMemphis, TEP Host Mayoral Town Halls

click to enlarge Bianca Phillips

Flags fly over OUTMemphis.

Mayoral candidates will stump at events hosted by OUTMemphis and the Tennessee Equality Project (TEP) starting tonight (Tuesday, September 10th) at OUTMemphis.Each town-hall-style event will be moderated by OUTMemphis executive director Molly Quinn. Each will feature a question-and-answer session with the candidate and a meet-and-greet reception after that. All events are open to all ages and all are free and open to the public.”LGBTQ+ individuals live in every ZIP code, are represented in every race, ethnicity, ability level, religion, and age regardless of socio-economic status, citizenship, or education level.“LGBTQ Southerners are adversely affected by the limitations in protections and services in health, housing, laws, spiritual resources, and education resources.”In the 2019 mayoral race, the legal protections, health and wellness, and civic culture for LGBTQ people is vital to the future of Memphis.“Bring your questions and concerns. Don’t miss this essential opportunity to voice the unique needs and ambitions of LGBTQ Memphians to our future mayor!”Tuesday, September 10th, 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.Tuesday, September 12th, 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.Tuesday, September 24th, 4:30 p.m.-6 p.m.The presentation begins at 5pm.OUTMemphis, 892 S. Cooper Street.The groups say all filed candidates running for mayor this year have been invited to speak at these events. If accepted later, additional dates will be added. Any candidate who does not appear at an event, “chose to decline our invitation.”