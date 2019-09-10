Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Memphis Gaydar

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, September 10, 2019

OUTMemphis, TEP Host Mayoral Town Halls

Posted By on Tue, Sep 10, 2019 at 11:05 AM

click to enlarge Flags fly over OUTMemphis. - BIANCA PHILLIPS
  • Bianca Phillips
  • Flags fly over OUTMemphis.

Mayoral candidates will stump at events hosted by OUTMemphis and the Tennessee Equality Project (TEP) starting tonight (Tuesday, September 10th) at OUTMemphis.

Each town-hall-style event will be moderated by OUTMemphis executive director Molly Quinn. Each will feature a question-and-answer session with the candidate and a meet-and-greet reception after that. All events are open to all ages and all are free and open to the public. 
click to enlarge tennessee_equality_project_logo_2_.jpg

Here’s what OUTMemphis and TEP say about the events:

”LGBTQ+ individuals live in every ZIP code, are represented in every race, ethnicity, ability level, religion, and age regardless of socio-economic status, citizenship, or education level.

“LGBTQ Southerners are adversely affected by the limitations in protections and services in health, housing, laws, spiritual resources, and education resources.

”In the 2019 mayoral race, the legal protections, health and wellness, and civic culture for LGBTQ people is vital to the future of Memphis.
click to enlarge unnamed.jpg

“Bring your questions and concerns. Don’t miss this essential opportunity to voice the unique needs and ambitions of LGBTQ Memphians to our future mayor!”

Here is the schedule for the events so far:

Tami Sawyer
Tuesday, September 10th, 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Lemichael Wilson
Tuesday, September 12th, 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Jim Strickland
Tuesday, September 24th, 4:30 p.m.-6 p.m.
The presentation begins at 5pm.

Where: OUTMemphis, 892 S. Cooper Street.

The groups say all filed candidates running for mayor this year have been invited to speak at these events. If accepted later, additional dates will be added. Any candidate who does not appear at an event, “chose to decline our invitation.”

Tags: , , ,

Related Stories

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

More Slideshows
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2018

Best of Memphis 2018

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2018

The Music Issue 2018

click here to see more »

© 1996-2019

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation