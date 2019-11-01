Rainbow Crosswalk Comes to Cooper-Young Saturday

click to enlarge
Work begins Saturday on what project officials are calling "the state's first rainbow crosswalk" in Cooper-Young.
A petition for the crosswalk, designed to celebrate LGBTQ+ pride, started in May by Jerred Price, who was then running for the Memphis City Council's District 7 seat. After a series of meetings, the project was approved by the council in September.
In the original petition for the project, Price said among the neighborhood's "quirky stores," "artisanal coffee spots," and "boisterous pubs" is "one thing you may not know about Cooper-Young."
"...It has the highest density of LGBTQ+ people in the west portion of Tennessee!" reads the petition. "It is also home to OUTMemphis. Through their hard work and sacrifice, they built an 'oasis in the desert of our struggle.'"
Work on the crosswalk begins Saturday morning. The crosswalk will be welcomed in a formal ceremony
at the corner of Cooper and Young on Sunday at 2 p.m.
"Come on down to the heart of Cooper-Young (home to the highest concentration of identifying same-sex households in the southeast United States!) and let’s make state history!" reads the Facebook event page. "Special guest speakers as well!"