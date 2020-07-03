OUTMemphis Program Offers Financial Assistance for LGBTQ+ Adults

click to enlarge
OUTMemphis is offering financial support for LBGTQ+ adults who are the most disenfranchised from social services and community support.
The OUTLast Emergency Assistance Program
has immediate resources for trans people of color over 25 years-old, LGBTQ+ seniors who are 55 and older, people living with HIV over 25 years-old, and undocumented LGBTQ+ individuals over 25 years-old.
Applicants can receive funds for:
Food and supplies: $100 gift card to a grocery store or pharmacy
Mental health: Financial assistance for five therapy appointments for individuals starting work with a new counselor
Direct financial assistance: $200 immediate assistance, check or debit card
Rent and utilities: $500 for rent or utilities. Payment must be made to MLGW, leasing agent, or property owner
Transportation: up to $50 via MATA bus passes or Uber/Lyft gift card or gas gift card
OUTLast is open for individual applicants the 1st through 15th of every month. Awards are made on the first weekday of the following month. The OUTLast fund is open on a monthly basis as funds last. Apply here
.
For anyone in need of services under 25 years-old, contact kblack@outmemphis.org.