Tennessee Rated in LGBTQ Protections

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation – the educational leg of the Human Rights Campaign – and the Equality Federation Institute released their seventh State Equality Index (SEI) today.

click to enlarge LGBTQ State Equality Index

The report details state laws that affect LGBTQ people and their families to see how well states are protecting them from discrimination. Tennessee falls into the category of “High Priority to Achieve Basic Equality.”

“The Human Rights Campaign’s 2020 State Equality Index covers what we saw last year and looks ahead to this year, highlighting the importance of proactive non-discrimination protections and other pro-equality legislation as LGBTQ people continue to be disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Human Rights campaign president Alphonso David.

click to enlarge LGBTQ State Equality Index

click to enlarge LGBTQ State Equality Index

U.S. Supreme Court decision Bostock v. Clayton County prohibits discrimination against LGBTQ people; however, comprehensive protections do not exist for LGBTQ people federally. As a result, LGBTQ rights vary based upon state. In 27 states, LGBTQ people remain at risk of being fired, evicted, or denied services because of their orientation. 18 states and Washington, D.C. have LGBTQ non-discrimination laws covering employment, housing, and public accommodations.

Tennessee is among 19 states that are in the highest-rated category, “Working Toward Innovative Equality.”

click to enlarge LGBTQ State Equality Index breakdown

“The State Equality Index tells the story of how advocates on the ground, in states across the country, achieved wins and battled tough opposition to fight for the rights of the LGBTQ community,” says Fran Hutchins, executive director of the Equality Federation Institute.

Despite the shortened sessions in many states, we saw multiple states pass pro-equality laws to protect the LGBTQ community,” says David. “The landmark Virginia Values Act passed and signed into law, making Virginia the first state in the South to adopt non-discrimination protections for LGBTQ people."

“As a Southerner, I was particularly pleased to see Virginia become the first southern state to pass a law that protects LGBTQ people from discrimination,” adds Hutchins.

A recent PRRI survey found that 83% of Americans support LGBTQ non-discrimination laws like the Equality Act.