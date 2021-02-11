"Transphobic" GOP Bill Aims (Again) at Transgender Athletes, Lee Approves

What a hurtful thing for a leader to say. There have been zero incidents of this being an issue. This is just hate legislation, and to double down with an insult to our LGBTQ community is unnecessary. Let's elect leaders who care about ALL Tennesseans! https://t.co/AbfdVgbCpZ

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),

the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.



Now we want to expand and enhance our work.

That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.



You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.



