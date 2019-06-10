Mempho To Showcase The City's Finest Alongside National Legends

click to enlarge
Living in Memphis, it's necessary to imagine one's self enjoying a cool October day; sometimes that's the only thing getting you through the roasting summer months. As of today, you can imagine with even more vivid detail, as the lineup for this year's Mempho Music Festival
is revealed. And it ranges from renowned bands we don't see enough of, like the Wu-Tang Clan or the Raconteurs, to bushels of local talent, like the crew of local all-stars joining in a Sun Records tribute.
The fest is October 19th-20th at Shelby Farms.
“We are very excited to welcome both Jack White and Brandi Carlile to this third year of the Mempho Music Festival. They are both multi Grammy Award winners and among the most popular and relevant artists today,” said Boo Mitchell, spokesperson for the festival. White, of course, first made his name with Meg White as the White Stripes, before going on to found the Raconteurs. They'll soon be dropping their first album in 11 years.
Ghostface Killah and Raekwon of Wu-Tang Clan.
Meanwhile, Wu-Tang Clan has long given a nod to Memphis
, in both their sampling of old school grooves and their sessions at Royal Studios as recently as 2015. But at that time, the only performance was by Wu-Tang's Ghostface Killah and Raekwon, not the whole crew, which, despite losing key members, has persisted since 1992 in a career marked by innovation.
Beyond an appearance by erstwhile Memphian Valerie June, much local talent is sprinkled throughout the schedule, including DJ Paul from Three 6 Mafia, Lord T. & Eloise, Marcella & Her Lovers, Mark Edgar Stuart, and more. A tribute to Sun Records will include Jerry Phillips, Jason D. Williams, Amy LaVere, Will Sexton, David Brookings, John Paul Keith, Lahna Deering, Seth Moody, George Sluppick, and Graham Winchester in the band.
VIsit the Mempho website
for more details on the scheduled artists and other activities planned for the two day festival.