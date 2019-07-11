Super Low Releases Self-Titled Debut at B-Side

click to enlarge Tiger Adams (left) and John Lewandowski of Super Low

Bluff City fans of melodic pop songs with jangly guitars, ear-worm hooks, and layers of piano, strings, and piano have new reason to rejoice: Memphis-based Super Low will release their self-titled debut album at B-Side inside Minglewood Hall on Friday, July 12th.



Formerly China Gate, Super Low has undergone a name change and some lineup shifts, but the core of the band remains. Singer/guitarist Tiger Adams leads the band, with support from drummer John Lewandowski, bassist Conner Booth, and a rotating cast of additional musicians. It should be noted, also, that Adams’ Super Low is not to be confused with fellow Bluff City band, Super-Lo, which includes members of the now-legendary Memphis punk outfit The Klitz.



In advance of the upcoming album release show, Super Low has debuted two singles from the upcoming album, “Unlimited Data” and “Runners Up.” The singles are sunny and warm, with bright guitars and impeccable arrangements highlighting the band’s penchant for instrumental hooks — like the catchy organ fill in “Runners Up.”



“Unlimited Data” is manna from heaven for listeners who appreciate layers upon layers of clean electric and acoustic guitars. Think Scottish indie rockers Camera Obscura, but with a Southern man in glasses and baseball cap behind the microphone instead of Camera Obscura’s Tracyanne Campbell. Another comparison that comes to mind is French garage-pop wunderkind En Attendant Ana, the undisputed break-out stars of

. As with En Attendant Ana and Camera Obscura, on

, the rhythms are up-tempo, the melodies are memorable, and the layers of guitar are seemingly unending. Put simply, this is pop done right.





The upcoming concert at B-Side will kick off a tour with stops in Nashville, Baltimore, Atlanta, and New York.



Super Low perform at B-Side, Friday, July 12th, 9 p.m.