U of M's Fall Schedule is a Classical Cornucopia

University of Memphis' Sound Fuzion performs October 24th and November 1st.

Becky Starobin

The 90th birthday of composer George Crumb will be celebrated at the U of M's Harris Concert Hall on October 22nd.

The Rudi E. Scheidt School of Music's fall schedule of performances at the University of Memphis is a mix of concerts, recitals, and events with an emphasis on classical music (very loosely defined), but also with plenty of jazz and occasional dollops of pop, rock, and avant garde.Highlights include a George Crumb 90th Birthday Celebration with pianist Kevin Richmond performing in honor of the composer (October 22nd); the three-day Octubafest (October 16th-18th); the local Luna Nova Ensemble performing 20th-century works (September 16th); the East Coast Chamber Orchestra presented by Concerts International (October 23rd); and appearances throughout the semester by the U of M Wind Ensemble, the U of M Symphonic Band, Southern Comfort Jazz Orchestra, Memphis Reed Quintet, 901 Jazz Band, Sound Fuzion, University Singers, and others.Many performances are free, even to non-students.