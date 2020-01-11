Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Saturday, January 11, 2020

Memphis Tourism Rolls Out New Music Hub Website

Posted By on Sat, Jan 11, 2020 at 3:51 PM

click to enlarge memphismusichub.jpg
Memphis is a music city's music city, as people who live here know very well. The challenge is reminding others of the embarrassment of riches we have. While many foundations have come and gone to do just that, locals, especially musicians whose livelihood depends on a hopping night life, have hoped for a more concerted promotional effort to help build profile. As of yesterday, we've taken a major step in the right direction.

Memphis Tourism, aka The Memphis Tourism Educational Foundation, has recently been taking a more pro-active role in promoting the city, and now they can boast a full fledged web presence promoting the city's music. Their website at www.memphistravel.com took on a whole new dimension yesterday with the unveiling of its Music Hub pages.

The foundation's music specialist, Jayne Ellen White, seemed undeniably proud of this new web portal and its various features. "The About Memphis Music section, and the Memphis Music Resources pages are my favorite sections to explore and see all of the assets the Memphis music industry has to offer including Memphis labels, studios, music venues, and more–– but the "What Is Your Memphis Music Vibe?" quiz is really fun too."
click to enlarge capture.jpg
On a more pragmatic level, prospective visitors and music fans can find a diverse, up-to-date guide to the many events and venues where music can be found. There's even a link to inquire about booking Memphis artists. What's not to love?

This follows on the heels of some major on-the-ground success stories that the foundation has had on the music front of late. They've had a hand in some very high-profile events, including the recent Jam in the Van series, the Liverpool & Memphis exchange program, and the Memphis Masters, a limited video series celebrating various albums from the iconic Stax Records label.

If you make a virtual visit to their page, give yourself some time. It's easy to get lost in the many layers of images, information, and music, especially once you discover their AllMemphisMusic (AMM) Radio

