The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week

John Paul Keith

Today we begin our weekly listings of upcoming live-streamed shows. Memphis offers up wave after wave of musical talent — don't let the shut-in world of COVID-19 shut you out of the flow. Step into these live-streams whenever you need to connect and let some music wash over you. The flow rolls on!12:00 pmAmy LaVere & Will Sexton4:00-6:00 pmDevil Train6:30 pmNick Black “Cooking & Crooning”6:30-8:30 pmSteve Selvidge7:00 pmThe McStaysBenefit for the Music Export Memphis COVID-19 Fund and the Beauty Shop, DKDC &Mollies Employee Relief Fund.8:30 pmPorcelan on "The Beatroot Suite"12:00 pmNick Black4:00-6:00 pmChinese Connection Dub Embassy7:00 pmMemphis Concrète presents:Ihcilon, signalsundertests, Bruiser, Tatras, & Tavishi7:00 pmGerald Stephens "Live Piano" (every Friday)7:30 pmErlee at the CLTV7:30 pmBrennan Villines Trio8:00DJs Tree, Mylon Webb, and Scotty B at the Lightclub5:00 pmGraham WinchesterBenefit for the Music Export Memphis COVID-19 Fund7:00 pmThe Max Kaplan Band at Ruthie’s BBQ and Pizza7:30 pmSuper Brick20% of all tips go to the Dorothy Day House9:00 pmGerald Stephens "Live Organ Plus" (every Saturday)10:00 pmDefcon Engaged (every Sunday)8:00 pmJohn Paul Keith8:00 pmJeremy Stanfill on Acme Radio Live8:00 pmMario Monterosso (every Tuesday)7:00 pmMiz Stefani (every Wednesday)8:00 pmRichard Wilson