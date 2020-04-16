Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Thursday, April 16, 2020

The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week

Posted By on Thu, Apr 16, 2020 at 7:51 PM

click to enlarge John Paul Keith - MATT WHITE
  • Matt White
  • John Paul Keith

Today we begin our weekly listings of upcoming live-streamed shows. Memphis offers up wave after wave of musical talent — don't let the shut-in world of COVID-19 shut you out of the flow. Step into these live-streams whenever you need to connect and let some music wash over you. The flow rolls on!

Thursday, April 16
12:00 pm
Amy LaVere & Will Sexton
Facebook

4:00-6:00 pm
Devil Train
Facebook

6:30 pm
Nick Black “Cooking & Crooning”
Facebook

6:30-8:30 pm
Steve Selvidge
Facebook

7:00 pm
The McStays
Benefit for the Music Export Memphis COVID-19 Fund and the Beauty Shop, DKDC &
Mollies Employee Relief Fund.
Facebook

8:30 pm
Porcelan on "The Beatroot Suite"
Instagram


Friday, April 17
12:00 pm
Nick Black
Facebook

4:00-6:00 pm
Chinese Connection Dub Embassy
Facebook

7:00 pm
Memphis Concrète presents:
Ihcilon, signalsundertests, Bruiser, Tatras, & Tavishi
YouTube

7:00 pm
Gerald Stephens "Live Piano" (every Friday)
Facebook

7:30 pm
Erlee at the CLTV
Facebook

7:30 pm
Brennan Villines Trio
Facebook

8:00
DJs Tree, Mylon Webb, and Scotty B at the Lightclub
Twitch


Saturday, April 18
5:00 pm
Graham Winchester
Benefit for the Music Export Memphis COVID-19 Fund
Facebook

7:00 pm
The Max Kaplan Band at Ruthie’s BBQ and Pizza
Facebook

7:30 pm
Super Brick
20% of all tips go to the Dorothy Day House
Facebook

9:00 pm
Gerald Stephens "Live Organ Plus" (every Saturday)
Facebook


Sunday, April 19
10:00 pm
Defcon Engaged (every Sunday)
Twitch


Monday, April 20
8:00 pm
John Paul Keith
Facebook

8:00 pm
Jeremy Stanfill on Acme Radio Live
Facebook


Tuesday, April 21
8:00 pm
Mario Monterosso (every Tuesday)
Facebook


Wednesday, April 22
7:00 pm
Miz Stefani (every Wednesday)
Facebook

8:00 pm
Richard Wilson
Facebook

Related Stories

