The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week

Today we begin our weekly listings of upcoming live-streamed shows. Memphis offers up wave after wave of musical talent — don't let the shut-in world of COVID-19 shut you out of the flow. Step into these live-streams whenever you need to connect and let some music wash over you. The flow rolls on!
Thursday, April 16
12:00 pm
Amy LaVere & Will Sexton
Facebook
4:00-6:00 pm
Devil Train
Facebook
6:30 pm
Nick Black “Cooking & Crooning”
Facebook
6:30-8:30 pm
Steve Selvidge
Facebook
7:00 pm
The McStays
Benefit for the Music Export Memphis COVID-19 Fund and the Beauty Shop, DKDC &
Mollies Employee Relief Fund.
Facebook
8:30 pm
Porcelan on "The Beatroot Suite"
Instagram
Friday, April 17
12:00 pm
Nick Black
Facebook
4:00-6:00 pm
Chinese Connection Dub Embassy
Facebook
7:00 pm
Memphis Concrète presents:
Ihcilon, signalsundertests, Bruiser, Tatras, & Tavishi
YouTube
7:00 pm
Gerald Stephens "Live Piano" (every Friday)
Facebook
7:30 pm
Erlee at the CLTV
Facebook
7:30 pm
Brennan Villines Trio
Facebook
8:00
DJs Tree, Mylon Webb, and Scotty B at the Lightclub
Twitch
Saturday, April 18
5:00 pm
Graham Winchester
Benefit for the Music Export Memphis COVID-19 Fund
Facebook
7:00 pm
The Max Kaplan Band at Ruthie’s BBQ and Pizza
Facebook
7:30 pm
Super Brick
20% of all tips go to the Dorothy Day House
Facebook
9:00 pm
Gerald Stephens "Live Organ Plus" (every Saturday)
Facebook
Sunday, April 19
10:00 pm
Defcon Engaged (every Sunday)
Twitch
Monday, April 20
8:00 pm
John Paul Keith
Facebook
8:00 pm
Jeremy Stanfill on Acme Radio Live
Facebook
Tuesday, April 21
8:00 pm
Mario Monterosso (every Tuesday)
Facebook
Wednesday, April 22
7:00 pm
Miz Stefani (every Wednesday)
Facebook
8:00 pm
Richard Wilson
Facebook