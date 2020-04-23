Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Music Blog

Archives | RSS

Thursday, April 23, 2020

The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week (April 23-29)

Posted By on Thu, Apr 23, 2020 at 11:53 AM

click to enlarge Savannah Brister
  • Savannah Brister
This era has become a heyday of live-streamed shows! See our Memphis-centric listings below, and be sure to check the links even if you missed the live event: most shows are archived for a short while afterwards.

Thursday, April 23
12:00 pm
Amy LaVere & Will Sexton
Facebook

1:00 pm
Kate Vargas - The Nuncheon Sessions
Facebook

2:00 pm
Nikki & the Phantom Callers - The Nuncheon Sessions
Facebook

7:00 pm
Jesse James Davis
Facebook

8:00 pm
The Wealthy West - Bee 901 Co.
Facebook


Friday, April 24
12:00 pm
Alex Walls - Virtual Fridays in HSP
Facebook

1:00 pm
Jeff Crosby - The Nuncheon Sessions
Facebook

2:00 pm
John Statz - The Nuncheon Sessions
Facebook

6:00 pm
Gerald Stephens - "Live Piano" (every Friday)
Facebook

7:00 pm
Louise Page - Virtual Zebra Lounge
Facebook

8:00 pm
Tiffany Harmon - the Sun Sessions
Facebook

8:30 pm
The Juke Joint All-Stars & The Sensation Band from Wild Bill's
Facebook


Saturday, April 25
4:00 pm
Ted Horrell
Facebook

4:00 pm
Ty Berretta - Shops of Saddle Creek
Facebook

5:00
Chris Milam with Ellen Wroten
Facebook

6:00 pm
Bobby Jimmi, Spekulate The Philosopher, 2-6, D.J. Sham-Rock - #LetsGetLOUD
Facebook

7:30 pm
Savannah Brister - Orpheum Theatre Memphis Songwriters Series: Virtual Voices
Facebook

8:30 pm
The Juke Joint All-Stars & The Sensation Band from Wild Bill's
Facebook

9:00 pm
Gerald Stephens  - "Live Organ Plus" (every Saturday)
Facebook


Sunday, April 26
4:00 pm
Mark Edgar Stuart
Facebook

6:30 pm
Jacob Church
Facebook

7:30
Super Brick - Share of tips donated to Dorothy Day House
Facebook

10:00 pm
Defcon Engaged (every Sunday)
Twitch TV


Monday, April 27
1:00 pm
Zach Aaron - The Nuncheon Sessions
Facebook

8:00 pm
John Paul Keith
Facebook


Tuesday, April 28
1:00 pm
Andy Brasher - The Nuncheon Sessions
Facebook

8:00 pm
Mario Monterosso (every Tuesday)
Facebook


Wednesday, April 29
7:00 pm
Miz Stefani (every Wednesday)
Facebook

8:00 pm
Richard Wilson (every Wednesday)
Facebook

Tags: , , , ,

Related Stories

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending in the Alternative Press

ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

More Slideshows
ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2019

Best of Memphis 2019

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2019

The Music Issue 2019

click here to see more »

© 1996-2020

Contemporary Media
65 Union, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation