The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week (April 23-29)

This era has become a heyday of live-streamed shows! See our Memphis-centric listings below, and be sure to check the links even if you missed the live event: most shows are archived for a short while afterwards.12:00 pm1:00 pmThe Nuncheon Sessions2:00 pm- The Nuncheon Sessions7:00 pm8:00 pm- Bee 901 Co.12:00 pm- Virtual Fridays in HSP1:00 pm- The Nuncheon Sessions2:00 pm- The Nuncheon Sessions6:00 pmGerald Stephens - "Live Piano" (every Friday)7:00 pm- Virtual Zebra Lounge8:00 pm- the Sun Sessions8:30 pmfrom Wild Bill's4:00 pm4:00 pm- Shops of Saddle Creek5:00with6:00 pm- #LetsGetLOUD7:30 pm- Orpheum Theatre Memphis Songwriters Series: Virtual Voices8:30 pmfrom Wild Bill's9:00 pm- "Live Organ Plus" (every Saturday)4:00 pm6:30 pm7:30- Share of tips donated to Dorothy Day House10:00 pm(every Sunday)1:00 pm- The Nuncheon Sessions8:00 pm1:00 pm- The Nuncheon Sessions8:00 pm(every Tuesday)7:00 pm(every Wednesday)8:00 pm(every Wednesday)

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),

the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.



Now we want to expand and enhance our work.

That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.



You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.



