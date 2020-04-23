Thursday, April 23, 2020
The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week (April 23-29)
By Alex Greene
on Thu, Apr 23, 2020 at 11:53 AM
This era has become a heyday of live-streamed shows! See our Memphis-centric listings below, and be sure to check the links even if you missed the live event: most shows are archived for a short while afterwards.
Thursday, April 23
12:00 pm
Amy LaVere & Will Sexton
Facebook
1:00 pm
Kate Vargas -
The Nuncheon Sessions
Facebook
2:00 pm
Nikki & the Phantom Callers
- The Nuncheon Sessions
Facebook
7:00 pm
Jesse James Davis
Facebook
8:00 pm
The Wealthy West
- Bee 901 Co.
Facebook
Friday, April 24
12:00 pm
Alex Walls
- Virtual Fridays in HSP
Facebook
1:00 pm
Jeff Crosby
- The Nuncheon Sessions
Facebook
2:00 pm
John Statz
- The Nuncheon Sessions
Facebook
6:00 pm
Gerald Stephens - "Live Piano" (every Friday)
Facebook
7:00 pm
Louise Page
- Virtual Zebra Lounge
Facebook
8:00 pm
Tiffany Harmon
- the Sun Sessions
Facebook
8:30 pm
The Juke Joint All-Stars
& The Sensation Band
from Wild Bill's
Facebook
Saturday, April 25
4:00 pm
Ted Horrell
Facebook
4:00 pm
Ty Berretta
- Shops of Saddle Creek
Facebook
5:00
Chris Milam
with Ellen Wroten
Facebook
6:00 pm
Bobby Jimmi, Spekulate The Philosopher, 2-6, D.J. Sham-Rock
- #LetsGetLOUD
Facebook
7:30 pm
Savannah Brister
- Orpheum Theatre Memphis Songwriters Series: Virtual Voices
Facebook
8:30 pm
The Juke Joint All-Stars
& The Sensation Band
from Wild Bill's
Facebook
9:00 pm
Gerald Stephens
- "Live Organ Plus" (every Saturday)
Facebook
Sunday, April 26
4:00 pm
Mark Edgar Stuart
Facebook
6:30 pm
Jacob Church
Facebook
7:30
Super Brick
- Share of tips donated to Dorothy Day House
Facebook
10:00 pm
Defcon Engaged
(every Sunday)
Twitch TV
Monday, April 27
1:00 pm
Zach Aaron
- The Nuncheon Sessions
Facebook
8:00 pm
John Paul Keith
Facebook
Tuesday, April 28
1:00 pm
Andy Brasher
- The Nuncheon Sessions
Facebook
8:00 pm
Mario Monterosso
(every Tuesday)
Facebook
Wednesday, April 29
7:00 pm
Miz Stefani
(every Wednesday)
Facebook
8:00 pm
Richard Wilson
(every Wednesday)
Facebook
