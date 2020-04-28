Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Music Blog

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, April 28, 2020

Opera Memphis Keeps Singing; Live at the Garden Season Cancelled

Posted By on Tue, Apr 28, 2020 at 4:19 PM

Opera Memphis is continuing its aggressive programming on Facebook. During April, it's been offering a digital version of its 30 Days of Opera program with an Aria Jukebox, a teaser about a hedgehog hoping to revive his opera career, and local singer Philip Himebook singing multiple parts in, for example, what Opera Memphis is calling the social distance version of "O Mio Babbino Caro."
click to enlarge Philip Himebook and Amanda Quinn singing "O Mio Babbino Caro" on Facebook for Opera Memphis.
  • Philip Himebook and Amanda Quinn singing "O Mio Babbino Caro" on Facebook for Opera Memphis.

General director Ned Canty says that on Wednesdays at 7 p.m., Opera Memphis will have a variety of live events on its Facebook page. This week's Opera for Animals program will be co-hosted by WKNO's Kacky Walton, and next week will feature what Canty says is "an all musical theater edition of our 'Opera Bingo.'"

He says he hopes to bring the Sing to Me program back soon, where a singer and accompanist travel to various neighborhoods to perform at an appropriate distance. And he is offering to celebrate birthdays of front-line workers by having a performer serenade them with "Happy Birthday." Email singtome@operamemphis.org with contact info.

To see Opera Memphis' programming, go here.

Meanwhile, the Memphis Botanic Garden's (MBG) Live at the Garden season has been cancelled. Sherry May, co-director of Live at the Garden, posted on MBG's website that the scheduled May 6 announcement of the summer's acts was also cancelled.

The organization had hoped to celebrate its 20th anniversary with the season but now is considering other ways to mark the milestone. Live at the Garden brings in about 25 percent of the MBG's annual budget. May called the cancellation "financially devastating."

Tags: , , ,

Related Stories

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending in the Alternative Press

ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

More Slideshows
ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2019

Best of Memphis 2019

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2019

The Music Issue 2019

click here to see more »

© 1996-2020

Contemporary Media
65 Union, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation