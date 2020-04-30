Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Thursday, April 30, 2020

The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, April 30-May 6

Posted By on Thu, Apr 30, 2020 at 12:03 PM

click to enlarge Will Sexton & Amy LaVere
  • Will Sexton & Amy LaVere
The online music Renaissance continues unabated! Memphis musicians just need to put their work out there — try to support as many as you can.

REMINDER: The Memphis Flyer supports social distancing in these uncertain times. Please live-stream responsibly. We remind all players that even a small gathering could recklessly spread the coronavirus and endanger others. If you must gather as a band, please keep all players six feet apart, preferably outside, and remind viewers to do the same.


ALL TIMES CDT

Thursday, April 30
noon
Amy LaVere & Will Sexton
Facebook

1 p.m.
Neon Moon - The Nuncheon Sessions
Facebook

2 p.m.
Nick Dittmeier & the Sawdusters - The Nuncheon Sessions
Facebook

7 p.m.
Adam Holton
Facebook

7 p.m.
Jesse James Davis
Facebook

8:30 p.m.
Z-Dougie
Facebook


Friday, May 1
noon
Bailey Bigger - Virtual Fridays in HSP
Facebook

6 p.m.
Alex Greene - Songs for May Day
Facebook

7 p.m.
Louise Page - Virtual Zebra Lounge
Facebook


Saturday, May 2
10:30 a.m.
Tony Manard - Coffee in a Cadillac
Facebook

1:30 p.m.
Michael Graber - Microdose
Facebook

7:30 p.m.
Jeremy Stanfill - Orpheum Theatre's Memphis Songwriters Series: Virtual Voices
Facebook

9 p.m.
Gerald Stephens - Live Organ Plus (every Saturday)
Facebook


Sunday, May 3
4 p.m.
41st Annual Blues Music Awards - live presentations & home-recorded performances
Facebook & YouTube

7:30 p.m.
Super Brick - A portion of tips goes to the Dorothy Day House
Facebook

10 p.m.
Defcon Engaged (every Sunday)
Twitch TV


Monday, May 4
1 p.m.
Robert Gay - The Nuncheon Sessions
Facebook

8 p.m.
John Paul Keith
Facebook


Tuesday, May 5
1 p.m.
This Frontier Needs Heroes - The Nuncheon Sessions
Facebook

8 p.m.
Mario Monterosso (every Tuesday)
Facebook


Wednesday, May 6
1 p.m.
Zach Aaron - The Nuncheon Sessions
Facebook

7 p.m.
Miz Stefani (every Wednesday)
Facebook

8 p.m.
Richard Wilson (every Wednesday)
Facebook

Tags: , , ,

