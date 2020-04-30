Thursday, April 30, 2020
The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, April 30-May 6
Posted
By Alex Greene
on Thu, Apr 30, 2020 at 12:03 PM
click to enlarge
The online music Renaissance continues unabated! Memphis musicians just need to put their work out there — try to support as many as you can.
REMINDER: The
Memphis Flyer supports social distancing in these uncertain times. Please live-stream responsibly. We remind all players that even a small gathering could recklessly spread the coronavirus and endanger others. If you must gather as a band, please keep all players six feet apart, preferably outside, and remind viewers to do the same.
ALL TIMES CDT
Thursday, April 30
noon
Amy LaVere & Will Sexton
Facebook
1 p.m.
Neon Moon
- The Nuncheon Sessions
Facebook
2 p.m.
Nick Dittmeier & the Sawdusters
- The Nuncheon Sessions
Facebook
7 p.m.
Adam Holton
Facebook
7 p.m.
Jesse James Davis
Facebook
8:30 p.m.
Z-Dougie
Facebook
Friday, May 1
noon
Bailey Bigger
- Virtual Fridays in HSP
Facebook
6 p.m.
Alex Greene
- Songs for May Day
Facebook
7 p.m.
Louise Page
- Virtual Zebra Lounge
Facebook
Saturday, May 2
10:30 a.m.
Tony Manard
- Coffee in a Cadillac
Facebook
1:30 p.m.
Michael Graber
- Microdose
Facebook
7:30 p.m.
Jeremy Stanfill
- Orpheum Theatre's Memphis Songwriters Series: Virtual Voices
Facebook
9 p.m.
Gerald Stephens
- Live Organ Plus (every Saturday)
Facebook
Sunday, May 3
4 p.m.
41st Annual Blues Music Awards - live presentations & home-recorded performances
Facebook
& YouTube
7:30 p.m.
Super Brick
- A portion of tips goes to the Dorothy Day House
Facebook
10 p.m.
Defcon Engaged
(every Sunday)
Twitch TV
Monday, May 4
1 p.m.
Robert Gay
- The Nuncheon Sessions
Facebook
8 p.m.
John Paul Keith
Facebook
Tuesday, May 5
1 p.m.
This Frontier Needs Heroes
- The Nuncheon Sessions
Facebook
8 p.m.
Mario Monterosso
(every Tuesday)
Facebook
Wednesday, May 6
1 p.m.
Zach Aaron
- The Nuncheon Sessions
Facebook
7 p.m.
Miz Stefani
(every Wednesday)
Facebook
8 p.m.
Richard Wilson
(every Wednesday)
Facebook
Tags: Memphis Music, Live-Streamed Music, COVID-19, Image