Big BMA 2020 Winners Resonate With Memphis History

Myriam Santos

Mavis Staples

click to enlarge Christone "Kingfish" Ingram

Shemekia Copeland hosted, and won for Best Contemporary Female Vocalist

Time seemed to stand still as the 2020 Blues Music Awards unfolded on our screens yesterday: Nominees' home-recorded performances captured on cell phones, and comments from prominent members of the music world, mixed with unique flashbacks from prior years’ awards shows, featuring luminaries such as Dr. John, Clarence “Gatemouth” Brown, Koko Taylor, Honeyboy Edwards, Luther Allison, Rufus Thomas, Ruth Brown, and B. B. King.It was an all-online gala, with Shemekia Copeland hosting from her home. The live-streamed event was archived and can still be seen on Facebook and YouTube Yet the connection with history went beyond archival footage. Some of this year's winners were seasoned veterans, embodying the living tradition of the blues more surely than any film footage. None other than Mavis Staples , so associated with the gospel and soul she cut at Stax Records and elsewhere, cemented her place in the blues with a win for Best Vocalist. And Bobby Rush took home the award for Best Soul Blues Album, a useful bookend to his 2017 Grammy forBut, as if to prove that the blues are constantly being reborn, the biggest wins were scored by relative newcomer Christone "Kingfish" Ingram , of Clarksdale, Mississippi, who won five statues, three for his debut album,, as Best Emerging Artist Album, Best Contemporary Blues Album, and Album of the Year, along with two performer awards as Best Contemporary Blues Male Artist and for Instrumentalist-Guitar. Nick Moss and his band featuring Dennis Gruenling were also big winners with three awards: Band of the Year; Traditional Blues Album, for; and Moss personally in the Song of the Year category for his composition “Lucky Guy.” Last year’s Soul Blues Male Artist award winner, Sugaray Rayford, claimed that prize again this year along with the B.B. King Entertainer of the Year award.Below is a more complete list of the winners, who continue to prove the resilience and necessity of the blues in these trying times. Bravo to one and all for adapting to the demands of physical distancing to make this a unique online event.Sugaray Rayford, Christone "Kingfish" IngramThe Nick Moss Band feat. Dennis Gruenling“Lucky Guy,” written by Nick Moss, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, Bob MargolinDoug MacLeod, Albert CastigliaEric Gales, Christone "Kingfish" IngramShemekia CopelandChristone "Kingfish" Ingram, Earwig Music, Bobby RushBettye LaVetteSugaray Rayford, The Nick Moss Band Featuring Dennis GruenlingSue FoleyJimmie VaughanMichael "Mudcat" WardCedric BurnsideChristone "Kingfish" IngramRick EstrinVanessa CollierVictor WainwrightMavis Staples