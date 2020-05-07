The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, May 7-13

This city's online music game is strong! Memphis musicians continue to make our lives a little more harmonious — try to support as many as you can.Memphis FlyerALL TIMES CDT2 p.m.1 p.m.- The Nuncheon Sessions5 p.m.- Live at B-Side6:30 p.m.7 p.m.Noon- Virtual Fridays in HSP2 p.m.- The Nuncheon Sessions6 p.m.7 p.m.- "Virtual Zebra Lounge"10:30 a.m.- Coffee in a Cadillac1:30 p.m.- Microdose6:30 p.m.and7:30 p.m.- Orpheum Theatre's Memphis Songwriters Series: Virtual Voices8 p.m.9 p.m.- "Live Organ Plus" (every Saturday)10 p.m.(every Sunday)1 p.m.- The Nuncheon Sessions8 p.m.8 p.m.(every Tuesday)7 p.m.(every Wednesday)8 p.m.Richard Wilson (every Wednesday)8 p.m.

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),

the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.



Now we want to expand and enhance our work.

That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.



You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.



