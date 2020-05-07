Thursday, May 7, 2020
The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, May 7-13
By Alex Greene
Thu, May 7, 2020
This city's online music game is strong! Memphis musicians continue to make our lives a little more harmonious — try to support as many as you can.
REMINDER: The
Memphis Flyer supports social distancing in these uncertain times. Please live-stream responsibly. We remind all players that even a small gathering could recklessly spread the coronavirus and endanger others. If you must gather as a band, please keep all players six feet apart, preferably outside, and remind viewers to do the same.
ALL TIMES CDT
Thursday, May 7
2 p.m.
Amy LaVere & Will Sexton with Shawn and Krista
Facebook
1 p.m.
David Berkeley
- The Nuncheon Sessions
Facebook
5 p.m.
Devil Train
- Live at B-Side
Facebook
6:30 p.m.
Steve Selvidge
Facebook
7 p.m.
Rusty Pieces
Facebook
Friday, May 8
Noon
DJ Chandler Blingg
- Virtual Fridays in HSP
Facebook
2 p.m.
Jeremy Stanfill
- The Nuncheon Sessions
Facebook
6 p.m.
The Ellie Badge
Facebook
7 p.m.
Louise Page
- "Virtual Zebra Lounge"
Facebook
Saturday, May 9
10:30 a.m.
Tony Manard
- Coffee in a Cadillac
Facebook
1:30 p.m.
Michael Graber
- Microdose
Facebook
6:30 p.m.
The Moody McStays, the Tunrstyles
and So Gung Ho
Facebook
7:30 p.m.
The Prvlg
- Orpheum Theatre's Memphis Songwriters Series: Virtual Voices
Facebook
8 p.m.
Chris Hamlett
Facebook
9 p.m.
Gerald Stephens
- "Live Organ Plus" (every Saturday)
Facebook
Sunday, May 10
10 p.m.
Defcon Engaged
(every Sunday)
Twitch TV
Monday, May 11
1 p.m.
Moonlight Social
- The Nuncheon Sessions
Facebook
8 p.m.
John Paul Keith
Facebook
Tuesday, May 12
8 p.m.
Mario Monterosso
(every Tuesday)
Facebook
Wednesday, May 13
7 p.m.
Miz Stefani
(every Wednesday)
Facebook
8 p.m.
Richard Wilson (every Wednesday)
Facebook
8 p.m.
Paul Taylor/New Memphis Colorways
Facebook
