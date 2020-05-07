Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Thursday, May 7, 2020

The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, May 7-13

Posted By on Thu, May 7, 2020 at 1:35 PM

click to enlarge Louise Page
  • Louise Page
This city's online music game is strong! Memphis musicians continue to make our lives a little more harmonious — try to support as many as you can.

REMINDER: The Memphis Flyer supports social distancing in these uncertain times. Please live-stream responsibly. We remind all players that even a small gathering could recklessly spread the coronavirus and endanger others. If you must gather as a band, please keep all players six feet apart, preferably outside, and remind viewers to do the same.

ALL TIMES CDT

Thursday, May 7
2 p.m.
Amy LaVere & Will Sexton with Shawn and Krista
Facebook

1 p.m.
David Berkeley - The Nuncheon Sessions
Facebook

5 p.m.
Devil Train - Live at B-Side
Facebook

6:30 p.m.
Steve Selvidge
Facebook

7 p.m.
Rusty Pieces
Facebook


Friday, May 8
Noon
DJ Chandler Blingg - Virtual Fridays in HSP
Facebook

2 p.m.
Jeremy Stanfill - The Nuncheon Sessions
Facebook

6 p.m.
The Ellie Badge
Facebook

7 p.m.
Louise Page - "Virtual Zebra Lounge"
Facebook


Saturday, May 9
10:30 a.m.
Tony Manard - Coffee in a Cadillac
Facebook

1:30 p.m.
Michael Graber - Microdose
Facebook

6:30 p.m.
The Moody McStays, the Tunrstyles and So Gung Ho
Facebook


7:30 p.m.
The Prvlg - Orpheum Theatre's Memphis Songwriters Series: Virtual Voices
Facebook

8 p.m.
Chris Hamlett
Facebook

9 p.m.
Gerald Stephens - "Live Organ Plus" (every Saturday)
Facebook

Sunday, May 10
10 p.m.
Defcon Engaged (every Sunday)
Twitch TV


Monday, May 11
1 p.m.
Moonlight Social - The Nuncheon Sessions
Facebook

8 p.m.
John Paul Keith
Facebook


Tuesday, May 12
8 p.m.
Mario Monterosso (every Tuesday)
Facebook


Wednesday, May 13
7 p.m.
Miz Stefani (every Wednesday)
Facebook

8 p.m.
Richard Wilson (every Wednesday)
Facebook

8 p.m.
Paul Taylor/New Memphis Colorways
Facebook

Tags: , , , ,

