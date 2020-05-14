Thursday, May 14, 2020
The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, May 14-20
By Alex Greene
on Thu, May 14, 2020 at 11:38 AM
More live-streamed musical experiences are flowing through Memphis this week! Be it rock, folk, electronic, classical, jazz, or simply beyond category, the music needs to come out. Lend your ears and your eyes, and your coin, as often as you can.
REMINDER: The Memphis Flyer supports social distancing in these uncertain times. Please live-stream responsibly. We remind all players that even a small gathering could recklessly spread the coronavirus and endanger others. If you must gather as a band, please keep all players six feet apart, preferably outside, and remind viewers to do the same.
ALL TIMES CDT
Thursday, May 14th
2 p.m.
Amy LaVere & Will Sexton
Facebook
1 p.m.
Jeff Hulett
- The Nuncheon Sessions
Facebook
7 p.m.
Linda Gail Lewis
Facebook
7 p.m.
DJ Bizzle Bluebland
Facebook
7 p.m.
Rusty Pieces
Facebook
8 p.m.
Oakwalker
Facebook
Friday, May 15th
Noon
Jeff Hulett
- Virtual Fridays in HSP
Facebook
6 p.m.
Mark Fredson
- Acme Radio Live
Facebook
7 p.m.
Louise Page
- "Virtual Zebra Lounge"
Facebook
8:30 p.m.
The Juke Joint AllStars
& The Sensation Band
Wild Bill's Stay Safe At Home Live Stream
Facebook
Saturday, May 16th
10:30 a.m.
Tony Manard
- Coffee in a Cadillac
Facebook
7:30 p.m.
Aaron James
- Orpheum Theatre's Memphis Songwriters Series: Virtual Voices
Facebook
8:30 p.m.
The Juke Joint AllStars
& The Sensation Band
Wild Bill's Stay Safe At Home Live Stream
Facebook
9 p.m.
Gerald Stephens
- "Live Organ Plus" (every Saturday)
Facebook
Sunday, May 17th
3 p.m.
Dale Watson
- Chicken $#!+ Bingo
Facebook
5:30 p.m.
Organist Patrick A. Scott and Debbie Smith with Benjamin Minden-Birkenmaier, guitar
Facebook
7:30 p.m.
Super Brick
- Some proceeds go to the Dorothy Day House
Facebook
10 p.m.
Defcon Engaged
(every Sunday)
Twitch TV
Monday, May 18th
6 p.m.
Edan Archer
& Faith Evans Ruch
- Acme Radio Live
Facebook
8 p.m.
John Paul Keith
Facebook
Tuesday, May 19th
8 p.m.
Mario Monterosso
(every Tuesday)
Facebook
Wednesday, May 20th
6 p.m.
Sammy Kay
- Acme Radio Live
Facebook
7 p.m.
Miz Stefani
(every Wednesday)
Facebook
8 p.m.
Richard Wilson
(every Wednesday)
Facebook
