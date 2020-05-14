Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Music Blog

Archives | RSS

Thursday, May 14, 2020

The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, May 14-20

Posted By on Thu, May 14, 2020 at 11:38 AM

click to enlarge Juke Joint All Stars
  • Juke Joint All Stars
More live-streamed musical experiences are flowing through Memphis this week! Be it rock, folk, electronic, classical, jazz, or simply beyond category, the music needs to come out. Lend your ears and your eyes, and your coin, as often as you can.

REMINDER: The Memphis Flyer supports social distancing in these uncertain times. Please live-stream responsibly. We remind all players that even a small gathering could recklessly spread the coronavirus and endanger others. If you must gather as a band, please keep all players six feet apart, preferably outside, and remind viewers to do the same.

ALL TIMES CDT

Thursday, May 14th
2 p.m.
Amy LaVere & Will Sexton
Facebook

1 p.m.
Jeff Hulett - The Nuncheon Sessions
Facebook

7 p.m.
Linda Gail Lewis
Facebook

7 p.m.
DJ Bizzle Bluebland
Facebook

7 p.m.
Rusty Pieces
Facebook

8 p.m.
Oakwalker
Facebook


Friday, May 15th
Noon
Jeff Hulett - Virtual Fridays in HSP
Facebook

6 p.m.
Mark Fredson - Acme Radio Live
Facebook

7 p.m.
Louise Page - "Virtual Zebra Lounge"
Facebook

8:30 p.m.
The Juke Joint AllStars & The Sensation Band
Wild Bill's Stay Safe At Home Live Stream
Facebook


Saturday, May 16th
10:30 a.m.
Tony Manard - Coffee in a Cadillac
Facebook

7:30 p.m.
Aaron James - Orpheum Theatre's Memphis Songwriters Series: Virtual Voices
Facebook

8:30 p.m.
The Juke Joint AllStars & The Sensation Band
Wild Bill's Stay Safe At Home Live Stream
Facebook

9 p.m.
Gerald Stephens - "Live Organ Plus" (every Saturday)
Facebook


Sunday, May 17th
3 p.m.
Dale Watson - Chicken $#!+ Bingo
Facebook

5:30 p.m.
Organist Patrick A. Scott and Debbie Smith with Benjamin Minden-Birkenmaier, guitar
Facebook

7:30 p.m.
Super Brick - Some proceeds go to the Dorothy Day House
Facebook

10 p.m.
Defcon Engaged (every Sunday)
Twitch TV


Monday, May 18th
6 p.m.
Edan Archer & Faith Evans Ruch - Acme Radio Live
Facebook

8 p.m.
John Paul Keith
Facebook


Tuesday, May 19th
8 p.m.
Mario Monterosso (every Tuesday)
Facebook


Wednesday, May 20th
6 p.m.
Sammy Kay - Acme Radio Live
Facebook

7 p.m.
Miz Stefani (every Wednesday)
Facebook

8 p.m.
Richard Wilson (every Wednesday)
Facebook

Tags: , , , ,

Related Stories

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending in the Alternative Press

ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

More Slideshows
ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2019

Best of Memphis 2019

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2019

The Music Issue 2019

click here to see more »

© 1996-2020

Contemporary Media
65 Union, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation