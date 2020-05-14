The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, May 14-20

More live-streamed musical experiences are flowing through Memphis this week! Be it rock, folk, electronic, classical, jazz, or simply beyond category, the music needs to come out. Lend your ears and your eyes, and your coin, as often as you can.2 p.m.1 p.m.- The Nuncheon Sessions7 p.m.7 p.m.7 p.m.8 p.m.Noon- Virtual Fridays in HSP6 p.m.- Acme Radio Live7 p.m.- "Virtual Zebra Lounge"8:30 p.m.Wild Bill's Stay Safe At Home Live Stream10:30 a.m.- Coffee in a Cadillac7:30 p.m.- Orpheum Theatre's Memphis Songwriters Series: Virtual Voices8:30 p.m.Wild Bill's Stay Safe At Home Live Stream9 p.m.- "Live Organ Plus" (every Saturday)3 p.m.- Chicken $#!+ Bingo5:30 p.m.7:30 p.m.- Some proceeds go to the Dorothy Day House10 p.m.(every Sunday)6 p.m.- Acme Radio Live8 p.m.8 p.m.(every Tuesday)6 p.m.- Acme Radio Live7 p.m.(every Wednesday)8 p.m.(every Wednesday)

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),

the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.



Now we want to expand and enhance our work.

That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.



You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.



