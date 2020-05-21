The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, May 21-27

click to enlarge
The floodgates have been thrown open, and music will be inundating the internet this Memorial Day Weekend, including some impressive festivals. Check them out, and remember to donate to the players and their causes!
REMINDER: The
Memphis Flyer supports social distancing in these uncertain times. Please live-stream responsibly. We remind all players that even a small gathering could recklessly spread the coronavirus and endanger others. If you must gather as a band, please keep all players six feet apart, preferably outside, and remind viewers to do the same.
ALL TIMES CDT
Thursday, May 21
Noon
Amy LaVere & Will Sexton with Art Edmaiston
Facebook
1 p.m.
Jonathan Plevyak
- The Nuncheon Sessions
Facebook
7 p.m.
DJ MemVille
- Bridges, USA
Facebook
7 p.m.
The Rusty Pieces
Facebook
8 p.m.
Ihcilon
& Acef Stripe
- Verses Records
Facebook
Friday, May 22
Noon
Louise Page
- Virtual Fridays in HSP
Facebook
1 p.m.
Johnny Dango
- The Nuncheon Sessions
Facebook
7 p.m.
Jen Norman
- Mississippi Ale House
Facebook
7 p.m.
Justin Jaggers
- benefit for The Baddour Center
Facebook
7 p.m.
Louise Page
- Virtual Zebra Lounge
Facebook
8 pm
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band
at Graceland
Facebook
8 p.m.
‘Stars of The Million Dollar Quartet’ (Rockabilly legends tribute), The Fab (Beatles tribute) and Dean Z (Elvis tribute artist) - Rockabilly to the Rescue!
Facebook
8:30 p.m.
The Juke Joint AllStars
& The Sensation Band
Wild Bill's Stay Safe At Home Live Stream
Facebook
Saturday, May 23
10:30 a.m.
Tony Manard
- Coffee in a Cadillac
Facebook
1:30 p.m.
Michael Graber
Facebook
3 p.m.
Devan Yanik, Rice Drewry, Abby Frances
- Writers in the Round
Facebook
3 p.m.
Virtual Oxford Blues Festival
with
Reba Russell
R. L. Boyce
Ben Payton
Cassie Bonner
Lightnin Malcolm
Duwayne Burnside
Ghalia Volt
Cameron Kimbrough
Anthony "Big A" Sherrod
Matt Gaylord
Facebook
7 p.m.
John Nemeth & Matthew Wilson
Facebook
7:30 p.m.
Kelley Mickwee - Orpheum Theatre's Memphis Songwriters Series: Virtual Voices
Facebook
8:30 p.m.
The Juke Joint AllStars
& The Sensation Band
Wild Bill's Stay Safe At Home Live Stream
Facebook
Sunday, May 24
11 a.m. - 11 p.m.
Goner Records, Burger Records, and Slovenly Recordings
Memorial Day Meltdown
with
Goner DJ Brunch
Sur Duda
Seth Petterson
Matthew Smith
Will Sprott
Chai
The Lemons
Sam Coffey and The Iron Lungs
Sanlisdiro
Saba Lou
Bella & The Bizarre
Craig Brown Band
John Wesley Coleman
Bloodshot Bill
Paul Collins
Thomas Mudrick
White Mystery
Red Mass
Bobby Harlow
Cosmonauts
Elephant Stone
Choke Chains
Aquarian Blood
Blag Dahlia (the dwarves)
Violet Archaea
Pink Mexico
Optic Sink
Bipolar
Hash Redactor
Telekrimin
Slander Tongue
Gino Is A Goon
Human Eye
Bazooka
The Zeros
Personal and The Pizzas
The Losin Streaks
The Sueves
Thigh Master
Michael Beach
NoBunny
Jack Oblivian and The Sheiks
Model Zero
+ more TBA
Facebook
3 p.m.
Big Rick and the Troublemakers
- Burly's Burgers & Brews Blues Bash
Facebook
4 p.m.
Gerald Stephens
with tap dancer Marinne Bell
Facebook
5:30 p.m.
Organist Patrick A. Scott with Andrew Carroll, bassoon & Debbie Smith, organ
Grace St. Lukes Episcopal Church
Facebook
10 p.m.
Defcon Engaged
(every Sunday)
Twitch TV
Monday, May 25
1 p.m.
Steven Bruce
- The Nuncheon Sessions
Facebook
8 p.m.
John Paul Keith
(every Monday)
Facebook
Tuesday, May 26
1 p.m.
Jack Barksdale
- The Nuncheon Sessions
Facebook
8 p.m.
Mario Monterosso
(every Tuesday)
Facebook
Wednesday, May 27
1 p.m.
Lacey Williams
- The Nuncheon Sessions
Facebook
7 p.m.
Miz Stefani
(every Wednesday)
Facebook
8 p.m.
Richard Wilson
(every Wednesday)
Facebook