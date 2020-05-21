Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Music Blog

Archives | RSS

Thursday, May 21, 2020

The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, May 21-27

Posted By on Thu, May 21, 2020 at 9:08 AM

click to enlarge Aquarian Blood
  • Aquarian Blood
The floodgates have been thrown open, and music will be inundating the internet this Memorial Day Weekend, including some impressive festivals. Check them out, and remember to donate to the players and their causes!

REMINDER: The Memphis Flyer supports social distancing in these uncertain times. Please live-stream responsibly. We remind all players that even a small gathering could recklessly spread the coronavirus and endanger others. If you must gather as a band, please keep all players six feet apart, preferably outside, and remind viewers to do the same.

ALL TIMES CDT
Thursday, May 21
Noon
Amy LaVere & Will Sexton with Art Edmaiston
Facebook

1 p.m.
Jonathan Plevyak - The Nuncheon Sessions
Facebook

7 p.m.
DJ MemVille - Bridges, USA
Facebook

7 p.m.
The Rusty Pieces
Facebook

8 p.m.
Ihcilon & Acef Stripe - Verses Records
Facebook


Friday, May 22
Noon
Louise Page - Virtual Fridays in HSP
Facebook

1 p.m.
Johnny Dango - The Nuncheon Sessions
Facebook

7 p.m.
Jen Norman - Mississippi Ale House
Facebook

7 p.m.
Justin Jaggers - benefit for The Baddour Center
Facebook

7 p.m.
Louise Page - Virtual Zebra Lounge
Facebook

8 pm
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band at Graceland
Facebook

8 p.m.
‘Stars of The Million Dollar Quartet’ (Rockabilly legends tribute), The Fab (Beatles tribute) and Dean Z (Elvis tribute artist) - Rockabilly to the Rescue!
Facebook

8:30 p.m.
The Juke Joint AllStars & The Sensation Band
Wild Bill's Stay Safe At Home Live Stream
Facebook


Saturday, May 23
10:30 a.m.
Tony Manard - Coffee in a Cadillac
Facebook

1:30 p.m.
Michael Graber
Facebook

3 p.m.
Devan Yanik, Rice Drewry, Abby Frances - Writers in the Round
Facebook

3 p.m.
Virtual Oxford Blues Festival
with
Reba Russell
R. L. Boyce
Ben Payton
Cassie Bonner
Lightnin Malcolm
Duwayne Burnside
Ghalia Volt
Cameron Kimbrough
Anthony "Big A" Sherrod
Matt Gaylord
Facebook

7 p.m.
John Nemeth & Matthew Wilson
Facebook

7:30 p.m.
Kelley Mickwee - Orpheum Theatre's Memphis Songwriters Series: Virtual Voices
Facebook

8:30 p.m.
The Juke Joint AllStars & The Sensation Band
Wild Bill's Stay Safe At Home Live Stream
Facebook


Sunday, May 24
11 a.m. - 11 p.m.
Goner Records, Burger Records, and Slovenly Recordings
Memorial Day Meltdown
with
Goner DJ Brunch
Sur Duda
Seth Petterson
Matthew Smith
Will Sprott
Chai
The Lemons
Sam Coffey and The Iron Lungs
Sanlisdiro
Saba Lou
Bella & The Bizarre
Craig Brown Band
John Wesley Coleman
Bloodshot Bill
Paul Collins
Thomas Mudrick
White Mystery
Red Mass
Bobby Harlow
Cosmonauts
Elephant Stone
Choke Chains
Aquarian Blood
Blag Dahlia (the dwarves)
Violet Archaea
Pink Mexico
Optic Sink
Bipolar
Hash Redactor
Telekrimin
Slander Tongue
Gino Is A Goon
Human Eye
Bazooka
The Zeros
Personal and The Pizzas
The Losin Streaks
The Sueves
Thigh Master
Michael Beach
NoBunny
Jack Oblivian and The Sheiks
Model Zero
+ more TBA
Facebook

3 p.m.
Big Rick and the Troublemakers - Burly's Burgers & Brews Blues Bash
Facebook

4 p.m.
Gerald Stephens with tap dancer Marinne Bell
Facebook

5:30 p.m.
Organist Patrick A. Scott with Andrew Carroll, bassoon & Debbie Smith, organ 
Grace St. Lukes Episcopal Church
Facebook

10 p.m.
Defcon Engaged (every Sunday)
Twitch TV


Monday, May 25
1 p.m.
Steven Bruce - The Nuncheon Sessions
Facebook

8 p.m.
John Paul Keith (every Monday)
Facebook


Tuesday, May 26
1 p.m.
Jack Barksdale - The Nuncheon Sessions
Facebook

8 p.m.
Mario Monterosso (every Tuesday)
Facebook


Wednesday, May 27
1 p.m.
Lacey Williams - The Nuncheon Sessions
Facebook

7 p.m.
Miz Stefani (every Wednesday)
Facebook

8 p.m.
Richard Wilson (every Wednesday)
Facebook

Tags: , , , ,

Related Stories

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending in the Alternative Press

ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

More Slideshows
ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2019

Best of Memphis 2019

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2019

The Music Issue 2019

click here to see more »

© 1996-2020

Contemporary Media
65 Union, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation