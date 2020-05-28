Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Thursday, May 28, 2020

The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, May 28-June 3

Posted By on Thu, May 28, 2020 at 11:50 AM

click to enlarge Uriah Mitchell
  • Uriah Mitchell
Heading into June, the summer is upon us! Kudos to local performers who continue to pursue the live-stream option rather than throw physical distancing completely out the window. Beyond online streaming, see this week's cover story on the many other creative approaches musicians are taking in this era of quarantine.

REMINDER: The Memphis Flyer supports social distancing in these uncertain times. Please live-stream responsibly. We remind all players that even a small gathering could recklessly spread the coronavirus and endanger others. If you must gather as a band, please keep all players six feet apart, preferably outside, and remind viewers to do the same.

ALL TIMES CDT


Thursday, May 28
noon
Amy LaVere & Will Sexton
Facebook

1 p.m.
Vincent Cross - The Nuncheon Sessions
Facebook

7 p.m.
DJs Lernard and Bernard Chambers - Benefit for Bridges, USA
Facebook

7 p.m.
The Rusty Pieces
Facebook


Friday, May 29
noon
Max Kaplan - Virtual Fridays in HSP
Facebook

1 p.m.
Xanthe Alexis - The Nuncheon Sessions
Facebook

7 p.m.
Larry Springfield and The Suga Daddies - The SugaShack
Facebook

7 p.m.
Louise Page - Virtual Zebra Lounge
Facebook

8:30 p.m.
The Juke Joint AllStars & The Sensation Band
Wild Bill's Stay Safe At Home Live Stream
Facebook


Saturday, May 30
10:30 a.m.
Tony Manard - Coffee in a Cadillac
Facebook

7 p.m.
Hologram Music Festival
Mylon Webb
Tree Riehl
DJ Ben Murray
DudeCalledRob
Ryan The Mind
Facebook

7:30 p.m.
Paul Taylor - Orpheum Theatre's Memphis Songwriters Series: Virtual Voices
Facebook

8 p.m.
Lil Al, G Reub and Uriah Mitchell - Live at Royal Studios with Boo Mitchell
Facebook

8:30 p.m.
The Juke Joint AllStars & The Sensation Band
Wild Bill's Stay Safe At Home Live Stream
Facebook


Sunday, May 31
4 p.m.
Bill Shipper - For Kids (every Sunday)
Facebook

5:30 p.m.
Organist Patrick A. Scott with Kelly Herrmann, flute - Grace St. Lukes Episcopal Church
Facebook

9 p.m.
Max Kaplan Band
Facebook

10:00 p.m.
Defcon Engaged (every Sunday)
Twitch TV


Monday, June 1
8 p.m.
John Paul Keith (every Monday)
Facebook


Tuesday, June 2
7 p.m.
Bill Shipper (every Tuesday)
Facebook

8 p.m.
Mario Monterosso (every Tuesday)
Facebook


Wednesday, June 3
7 p.m.
Miz Stefani (every Wednesday)
Facebook

8 p.m.
Richard Wilson (every Wednesday)
Facebook

