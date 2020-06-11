The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, June 11-17

click to enlarge
Luna Nova Music
Performance at the Belvedere Chamber Music Festival.
Internet activity centered on the Memphis/Shelby County area continues to be abuzz with activity this week, including a full-fledged chamber music festival
beginning next Wednesday. And while The Flow focuses solely on actual live performances online, don't sleep on a the archived concerts being aired by the likes of Crosstown Arts
or the Levitt Shell Orion Virtual Concert Series
. The latter is so popular that the reopened Railgarten
will be featuring live-streamed Orion events on screens around their outdoor seating area (with six foot markers for distancing when ordering).
REMINDER: The Memphis Flyer supports social distancing in these uncertain times. Please live-stream responsibly. We remind all players that even a small gathering could recklessly spread the coronavirus and endanger others. If you must gather as a band, please keep all players six feet apart, preferably outside, and remind viewers to do the same.
ALL TIMES CDT
Thursday, June 11
Noon
Amy LaVere & Will Sexton
Facebook
Noon
Live DJ - Downtown Memphis Virtual Carry Out Concert
Facebook
2 p.m.
Drivin' & Cryin'
- Lafayette's Music Room
Facebook
7 p.m.
The Rusty Pieces
Facebook
Friday, June 12
Noon
Max Kaplan
- Virtual Fridays in HSP
Facebook
8:30 p.m.
The Juke Joint AllStars
& The Sensation Band
Wild Bill's Stay Safe At Home Live Stream
Facebook
Saturday, June 13
10:30 a.m.
Tony Manard
- Coffee in a Cadillac
Facebook
1:30 p.m.
Michael Graber
- Microdose
Facebook
7:30 p.m.
Amber Rae Dunn
- Orpheum Theatre's Memphis Songwriters Series: Virtual Voices
Facebook
8:30 p.m.
The Juke Joint AllStars
& The Sensation Band
Wild Bill's Stay Safe At Home Live Stream
Facebook
Sunday, June 14
4 p.m.
Bill Shipper
- For Kids (every Sunday)
Facebook
7:30 p.m.
Super Brick
- proceeds support undocumented workers at Undocufund Mid-South
Facebook
10 p.m.
Defcon Engaged
(every Sunday)
Twitch TV
Monday, June 15
8 p.m.
John Paul Keith
(every Monday)
Facebook
Tuesday, June 16
7 p.m.
Bill Shipper
(every Tuesday)
Facebook
8 p.m.
Mario Monterosso
(every Tuesday)
Facebook
Wednesday, June 17
7 p.m.
Belvedere Chamber Music Festival
(through June 20)
Luna Nova Ensemble
with guest artists
Downloadable program
Facebook
7 p.m.
Miz Stefani
(every Wednesday)
Facebook
8 p.m.
Richard Wilson (every Wednesday)
Facebook