The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, June 11-17

click to enlarge Luna Nova Music

Performance at the Belvedere Chamber Music Festival.

Thursday, June 11

Friday, June 12



Saturday, June 13

Sunday, June 14

Monday, June 15



Tuesday, June 16

Wednesday, June 17

Internet activity centered on the Memphis/Shelby County area continues to be abuzz with activity this week, including a full-fledged chamber music festival beginning next Wednesday. And while The Flow focuses solely on actual live performances online, don't sleep on a the archived concerts being aired by the likes of Crosstown Arts or the Levitt Shell Orion Virtual Concert Series . The latter is so popular that the reopened Railgarten will be featuring live-streamed Orion events on screens around their outdoor seating area (with six foot markers for distancing when ordering).NoonNoonLive DJ - Downtown Memphis Virtual Carry Out Concert2 p.m.- Lafayette's Music Room7 p.m.Noon- Virtual Fridays in HSP8:30 p.m.Wild Bill's Stay Safe At Home Live Stream10:30 a.m.- Coffee in a Cadillac1:30 p.m.- Microdose7:30 p.m.- Orpheum Theatre's Memphis Songwriters Series: Virtual Voices8:30 p.m.Wild Bill's Stay Safe At Home Live Stream4 p.m.- For Kids (every Sunday)7:30 p.m.- proceeds support undocumented workers at Undocufund Mid-South10 p.m.(every Sunday)8 p.m.(every Monday)7 p.m.(every Tuesday)8 p.m.(every Tuesday)7 p.m. Belvedere Chamber Music Festival (through June 20)with guest artists7 p.m.(every Wednesday)8 p.m.Richard Wilson (every Wednesday)