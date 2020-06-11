Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Thursday, June 11, 2020

The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, June 11-17

Posted By on Thu, Jun 11, 2020 at 11:19 AM

click to enlarge Performance at the Belvedere Chamber Music Festival. - LUNA NOVA MUSIC
  • Luna Nova Music
  • Performance at the Belvedere Chamber Music Festival.
Internet activity centered on the Memphis/Shelby County area continues to be abuzz with activity this week, including a full-fledged chamber music festival beginning next Wednesday. And while The Flow focuses solely on actual live performances online, don't sleep on a the archived concerts being aired by the likes of Crosstown Arts or the Levitt Shell Orion Virtual Concert Series. The latter is so popular that the reopened Railgarten will be featuring live-streamed Orion events on screens around their outdoor seating area (with six foot markers for distancing when ordering).

REMINDER: The Memphis Flyer supports social distancing in these uncertain times. Please live-stream responsibly. We remind all players that even a small gathering could recklessly spread the coronavirus and endanger others. If you must gather as a band, please keep all players six feet apart, preferably outside, and remind viewers to do the same.

ALL TIMES CDT

Thursday, June 11
Noon
Amy LaVere & Will Sexton
Facebook

Noon
Live DJ - Downtown Memphis Virtual Carry Out Concert
Facebook

2 p.m.
Drivin' & Cryin' - Lafayette's Music Room
Facebook

7 p.m.
The Rusty Pieces
Facebook


Friday, June 12
Noon
Max Kaplan - Virtual Fridays in HSP
Facebook

8:30 p.m.
The Juke Joint AllStars & The Sensation Band
Wild Bill's Stay Safe At Home Live Stream
Facebook


Saturday, June 13
10:30 a.m.
Tony Manard - Coffee in a Cadillac
Facebook

1:30 p.m.
Michael Graber - Microdose
Facebook

7:30 p.m.
Amber Rae Dunn - Orpheum Theatre's Memphis Songwriters Series: Virtual Voices
Facebook

8:30 p.m.
The Juke Joint AllStars & The Sensation Band
Wild Bill's Stay Safe At Home Live Stream
Facebook


Sunday, June 14
4 p.m.
Bill Shipper - For Kids (every Sunday)
Facebook

7:30 p.m.
Super Brick - proceeds support undocumented workers at Undocufund Mid-South
Facebook

10 p.m.
Defcon Engaged (every Sunday)
Twitch TV


Monday, June 15
8 p.m.
John Paul Keith (every Monday)
Facebook


Tuesday, June 16
7 p.m.
Bill Shipper (every Tuesday)
Facebook

8 p.m.
Mario Monterosso (every Tuesday)
Facebook


Wednesday, June 17
7 p.m.
Belvedere Chamber Music Festival (through June 20)
Luna Nova Ensemble with guest artists
Downloadable program
Facebook

7 p.m.
Miz Stefani (every Wednesday)
Facebook

8 p.m.
Richard Wilson (every Wednesday)
Facebook

Tags: , , , ,

Comments

