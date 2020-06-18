Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Thursday, June 18, 2020

The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, June 18-24

Posted By on Thu, Jun 18, 2020 at 11:39 AM

click to enlarge B.B. King Allstars
  • B.B. King Allstars
It's an embarrassment of riches, as Memphis musicians and venues continue to offer alternative ways of 'going out' that let you stay in. We recommend watching with the best sound system you have, because, you know, MUSIC!

REMINDER: The Memphis Flyer supports social distancing in these uncertain times. Please live-stream responsibly. We remind all players that even a small gathering could recklessly spread the coronavirus and endanger others. If you must gather as a band, please keep all players six feet apart, preferably outside, and remind viewers to do the same.

ALL TIMES CDT

Thursday, June 18
Noon
Amy LaVere & Will Sexton
Facebook

Noon
Live DJ - Downtown Memphis Virtual Carry Out Concert
Facebook

6:30 p.m.
B.B. King Allstars - B.B. King's Blues Club
Facebook

7 p.m.
Belvedere Chamber Music Festival (through June 20)
Luna Nova Ensemble with guest artists
Downloadable program
Facebook

7 p.m.
The Rusty Pieces
Facebook

8 p.m.
Devil Train
Facebook

8 p.m.
Larkin Poe
Facebook


Friday, June 19
Noon
Strooly - Virtual Fridays in HSP
Facebook

2 p.m. & 6 p.m.
Yo Gotti
Facebook

3 p.m. & 7 p.m.
Belvedere Chamber Music Festival (through June 20)
Luna Nova Ensemble with guest artists
Downloadable program 
Facebook

8 p.m.
Brian Culbertson
Facebook

8:30 p.m.
The Juke Joint AllStars & The Sensation Band
Wild Bill's Stay Safe At Home Live Stream
Facebook


Saturday, June 20
10:30 a.m.
Tony Manard - Coffee in a Cadillac
Facebook

1:30 p.m.
Michael Graber - Microdose
Facebook

3 p.m. & 7 p.m.
Belvedere Chamber Music Festival (through June 20)
Luna Nova Ensemble with guest artists
Downloadable program
Facebook

7 p.m.
The Risky Whiskey Boys - Burly's Burgers & Brews
Facebook

7:30 p.m.
Rice Drewry - Orpheum Theatre's Memphis Songwriters Series: Virtual Voices
Facebook

8 p.m.
The Reigning Sound - Live from B-Side Bar
Twitch TV      Facebook

8:30 p.m.
The Juke Joint AllStars & The Sensation Band
Wild Bill's Stay Safe At Home Live Stream
Facebook


Sunday, June 21
3 p.m.
Short in the Sleeve
Facebook

3 p.m.
Dale Watson - Chicken $#!+ Bingo
Facebook

4 p.m.
Bill Shipper - For Kids (every Sunday)
Facebook

7:30 p.m.
ZZ Top
Facebook

7:30 p.m.
Super Brick - fundraiser for Operation Broken Silence
Facebook

10 p.m.
Defcon Engaged (every Sunday)
Twitch TV


Monday, June 22
8 p.m.
John Paul Keith (every Monday)
Facebook


Tuesday, June 23
7 p.m.
Bill Shipper (every Tuesday)
Facebook

8 p.m.
Mario Monterosso (every Tuesday)
Facebook


Wednesday, June 24
7 p.m.
Miz Stefani (every Wednesday)
Facebook

8 p.m.
Richard Wilson (every Wednesday)
Facebook

