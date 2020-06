The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, June 18-24

It's an embarrassment of riches, as Memphis musicians and venues continue to offer alternative ways of 'going out' that let you stay in. We recommend watching with the best sound system you have, because, you know, MUSIC!NoonNoonLive DJ - Downtown Memphis Virtual Carry Out Concert6:30 p.m.- B.B. King's Blues Club7 p.m. Belvedere Chamber Music Festival (through June 20)with guest artists7 p.m.8 p.m.8 p.m.Noon- Virtual Fridays in HSP2 p.m. & 6 p.m.3 p.m. & 7 p.m. Belvedere Chamber Music Festival (through June 20)with guest artists8 p.m.8:30 p.m.Wild Bill's Stay Safe At Home Live Stream10:30 a.m.- Coffee in a Cadillac1:30 p.m.- Microdose3 p.m. & 7 p.m. Belvedere Chamber Music Festival (through June 20)with guest artists7 p.m.- Burly's Burgers & Brews7:30 p.m.- Orpheum Theatre's Memphis Songwriters Series: Virtual Voices8 p.m.- Live from B-Side Bar8:30 p.m.Wild Bill's Stay Safe At Home Live Stream3 p.m.3 p.m.- Chicken $#!+ Bingo4 p.m.- For Kids (every Sunday)7:30 p.m.7:30 p.m.- fundraiser for Operation Broken Silence10 p.m.Defcon Engaged (every Sunday)8 p.m.(every Monday)7 p.m.(every Tuesday)8 p.m.(every Tuesday)7 p.m.(every Wednesday)8 p.m.(every Wednesday)

