The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, June 18-24

It's an embarrassment of riches, as Memphis musicians and venues continue to offer alternative ways of 'going out' that let you stay in. We recommend watching with the best sound system you have, because, you know, MUSIC!
REMINDER: The Memphis Flyer supports social distancing in these uncertain times. Please live-stream responsibly. We remind all players that even a small gathering could recklessly spread the coronavirus and endanger others. If you must gather as a band, please keep all players six feet apart, preferably outside, and remind viewers to do the same.
ALL TIMES CDT
Thursday, June 18
Noon
Amy LaVere & Will Sexton
Facebook
Noon
Live DJ - Downtown Memphis Virtual Carry Out Concert
Facebook
6:30 p.m.
B.B. King Allstars
- B.B. King's Blues Club
Facebook
7 p.m.
Belvedere Chamber Music Festival
(through June 20)
Luna Nova Ensemble
with guest artists
Downloadable program
Facebook
7 p.m.
The Rusty Pieces
Facebook
8 p.m.
Devil Train
Facebook
8 p.m.
Larkin Poe
Facebook
Friday, June 19
Noon
Strooly
- Virtual Fridays in HSP
Facebook
2 p.m. & 6 p.m.
Yo Gotti
Facebook
3 p.m. & 7 p.m.
Belvedere Chamber Music Festival
(through June 20)
Luna Nova Ensemble
with guest artists
Downloadable program
Facebook
8 p.m.
Brian Culbertson
Facebook
8:30 p.m.
The Juke Joint AllStars
& The Sensation Band
Wild Bill's Stay Safe At Home Live Stream
Facebook
Saturday, June 20
10:30 a.m.
Tony Manard
- Coffee in a Cadillac
Facebook
1:30 p.m.
Michael Graber
- Microdose
Facebook
3 p.m. & 7 p.m.
Belvedere Chamber Music Festival
(through June 20)
Luna Nova Ensemble
with guest artists
Downloadable program
Facebook
7 p.m.
The Risky Whiskey Boys
- Burly's Burgers & Brews
Facebook
7:30 p.m.
Rice Drewry
- Orpheum Theatre's Memphis Songwriters Series: Virtual Voices
Facebook
8 p.m.
The Reigning Sound
- Live from B-Side Bar
Twitch TV Facebook
8:30 p.m.
The Juke Joint AllStars
& The Sensation Band
Wild Bill's Stay Safe At Home Live Stream
Facebook
Sunday, June 21
3 p.m.
Short in the Sleeve
Facebook
3 p.m.
Dale Watson
- Chicken $#!+ Bingo
Facebook
4 p.m.
Bill Shipper
- For Kids (every Sunday)
Facebook
7:30 p.m.
ZZ Top
Facebook
7:30 p.m.
Super Brick
- fundraiser for Operation Broken Silence
Facebook
10 p.m.
Defcon Engaged (every Sunday)
Twitch TV
Monday, June 22
8 p.m.
John Paul Keith
(every Monday)
Facebook
Tuesday, June 23
7 p.m.
Bill Shipper
(every Tuesday)
Facebook
8 p.m.
Mario Monterosso
(every Tuesday)
Facebook
Wednesday, June 24
7 p.m.
Miz Stefani
(every Wednesday)
Facebook
8 p.m.
Richard Wilson
(every Wednesday)
Facebook