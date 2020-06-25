Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Music Blog

Archives | RSS

Thursday, June 25, 2020

The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, June 25-July 1

Posted By on Thu, Jun 25, 2020 at 10:43 AM

click to enlarge Cory Branan
  • Cory Branan

As live-streamed concerts become the new normal (even as some venues have begun tempting fate with non-virtual events), we've seen an explosion of online shows by national acts.

The beauty of virtual shows is that they could be happening anywhere, while viewers enjoy them from their homes. The Flow remains focused on Memphis acts who perform online from Memphis, but check out other listings to see what's happening on a national scale. Our hometown music television heroes at DittyTV, for example, maintain a running calendar of online events in the Americana world that originate from all over the nation.

REMINDER: The Memphis Flyer supports social distancing in these uncertain times. Please live-stream responsibly. We remind all players that even a small gathering could recklessly spread the coronavirus and endanger others. If you must gather as a band, please keep all players six feet apart, preferably outside, and remind viewers to do the same.

ALL TIMES CDT


Thursday, June 25
Noon
Amy LaVere & Will Sexton
Facebook

Noon
Live DJ - Downtown Memphis Virtual Carry Out Concert
Facebook

7 p.m.
The Rusty Pieces
Facebook

8 p.m.
Devil Train
Facebook


Friday, June 26
Noon
Bailey Bigger - Virtual Fridays in HSP
Facebook

8:30 p.m.
The Juke Joint AllStars & The Sensation Band
Wild Bill's Stay Safe At Home Live Stream
Facebook


Saturday, June 27
10:30 a.m.
Tony Manard - Coffee in a Cadillac
Facebook

1:30 p.m.
Michael Graber - Microdose
Facebook

7 p.m.
Cory Branan
Instagram

7 p.m.
Southern Avenue - at Loflin Yard
Facebook

7:30 p.m.
Cyrena Wages - Orpheum Theatre's Memphis Songwriters Series: Virtual Voices
Facebook

8:30 pm
The Juke Joint AllStars & The Sensation Band
Wild Bill's Stay Safe At Home Live Stream
Facebook


Sunday, June 28
3 p.m.
Dale Watson - Chicken $#!+ Bingo
Facebook

4 p.m.
Bill Shipper - For Kids (every Sunday)
Facebook

8 p.m.
Cashmere Kashjimer & That Memphis Band - Lamplighter Lounge
Facebook

10 p.m.
Defcon Engaged (every Sunday)
Twitch TV


Monday, June 29
8 p.m.
John Paul Keith (every Monday)
Facebook


Tuesday, June 30
7 p.m.
Bill Shipper (every Tuesday)
Facebook

8 p.m.
Mario Monterosso (every Tuesday)
Facebook


Wednesday, July 1
7 p.m.
Miz Stefani (every Wednesday)
Facebook

8 p.m.
Richard Wilson (every Wednesday)
Facebook

Tags: , , , ,

Related Stories

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending

Evil or Stupid?
Heart of Gold: S. A. Chakraborty’s Daevabad Conclusion
Brother Robert: New Memoir Sheds Fresh Light on a Legend:
COVID Blues: Al Kapone is Back With a New Album and a New Name
Nashville Shenanigans Cause Shelby County Budget Grief
Top Stories
Advertisement:
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending in the Alternative Press

ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

More Slideshows
ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2019

Best of Memphis 2019

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2019

The Music Issue 2019

click here to see more »

© 1996-2020

Contemporary Media
65 Union, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation