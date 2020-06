The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, June 25-July 1

click to enlarge Cory Branan

Thursday, June 25

Friday, June 26

Saturday, June 27

Sunday, June 28

Monday, June 29

Tuesday, June 30

Wednesday, July 1

As live-streamed concerts become the new normal (even as some venues have begun tempting fate with non-virtual events), we've seen an explosion of online shows by national acts.The beauty of virtual shows is that they could be happening anywhere, while viewers enjoy them from their homes. The Flow remains focused on Memphis acts who perform online from Memphis, but check out other listings to see what's happening on a national scale. Our hometown music television heroes at DittyTV , for example, maintain a running calendar of online events in the Americana world that originate from all over the nation.NoonNoonLive DJ - Downtown Memphis Virtual Carry Out Concert7 p.m.8 p.m.Noon- Virtual Fridays in HSP8:30 p.m.Wild Bill's Stay Safe At Home Live Stream10:30 a.m.- Coffee in a Cadillac1:30 p.m.- Microdose7 p.m.7 p.m.at Loflin Yard7:30 p.m.- Orpheum Theatre's Memphis Songwriters Series: Virtual Voices8:30 pmWild Bill's Stay Safe At Home Live Stream3 p.m.- Chicken $#!+ Bingo4 p.m.- For Kids (every Sunday)8 p.m.- Lamplighter Lounge10 p.m.(every Sunday)8 p.m.(every Monday)7 p.m.(every Tuesday)8 p.m.(every Tuesday)7 p.m.(every Wednesday)8 p.m.(every Wednesday)