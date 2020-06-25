The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, June 25-July 1

click to enlarge
As live-streamed concerts become the new normal (even as some venues have begun tempting fate with non-virtual events), we've seen an explosion of online shows by national acts.
The beauty of virtual shows is that they could be happening anywhere, while viewers enjoy them from their homes. The Flow remains focused on Memphis acts who perform online from Memphis, but check out other listings to see what's happening on a national scale. Our hometown music television heroes at DittyTV
, for example, maintain a running calendar of online events in the Americana world that originate from all over the nation.
REMINDER: The Memphis Flyer supports social distancing in these uncertain times. Please live-stream responsibly. We remind all players that even a small gathering could recklessly spread the coronavirus and endanger others. If you must gather as a band, please keep all players six feet apart, preferably outside, and remind viewers to do the same.
ALL TIMES CDT
Thursday, June 25
Noon
Amy LaVere & Will Sexton
Facebook
Noon
Live DJ - Downtown Memphis Virtual Carry Out Concert
Facebook
7 p.m.
The Rusty Pieces
Facebook
8 p.m.
Devil Train
Facebook
Friday, June 26
Noon
Bailey Bigger
- Virtual Fridays in HSP
Facebook
8:30 p.m.
The Juke Joint AllStars
& The Sensation Band
Wild Bill's Stay Safe At Home Live Stream
Facebook
Saturday, June 27
10:30 a.m.
Tony Manard
- Coffee in a Cadillac
Facebook
1:30 p.m.
Michael Graber
- Microdose
Facebook
7 p.m.
Cory Branan
Instagram
7 p.m.
Southern Avenue -
at Loflin Yard
Facebook
7:30 p.m.
Cyrena Wages
- Orpheum Theatre's Memphis Songwriters Series: Virtual Voices
Facebook
8:30 pm
The Juke Joint AllStars
& The Sensation Band
Wild Bill's Stay Safe At Home Live Stream
Facebook
Sunday, June 28
3 p.m.
Dale Watson
- Chicken $#!+ Bingo
Facebook
4 p.m.
Bill Shipper
- For Kids (every Sunday)
Facebook
8 p.m.
Cashmere Kashjimer
& That Memphis Band
- Lamplighter Lounge
Facebook
10 p.m.
Defcon Engaged
(every Sunday)
Twitch TV
Monday, June 29
8 p.m.
John Paul Keith
(every Monday)
Facebook
Tuesday, June 30
7 p.m.
Bill Shipper
(every Tuesday)
Facebook
8 p.m.
Mario Monterosso
(every Tuesday)
Facebook
Wednesday, July 1
7 p.m.
Miz Stefani
(every Wednesday)
Facebook
8 p.m.
Richard Wilson
(every Wednesday)
Facebook