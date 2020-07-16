Thursday, July 16, 2020
The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, July 16-22
By Alex Greene
on Thu, Jul 16, 2020 at 9:44 AM
Dying to hear some music, but still wary of getting out in public? Speak with your doctor: a live-streamed concert might be right for you. There are no side effects, but there is a mild risk of cutting a rug in your living room. Also, note how many of these shows are fundraisers. People continue to pull together during these challenging times. Please help the musicians and their respective causes!
REMINDER: The Memphis Flyer supports social distancing in these uncertain times. Please live-stream responsibly. We remind all players that even a small gathering could recklessly spread the coronavirus and endanger others. If you must gather as a band, please keep all players six feet apart, preferably outside, and remind viewers to do the same.
ALL TIMES CDT
Thursday, July 16
Noon
Amy LaVere & Will Sexton
Facebook
Noon
Live DJ - Downtown Memphis Virtual Carry Out Concert
Facebook
7 p.m.
The Rusty Pieces
Facebook
7:30 pm
Oakwalker
- Fundraiser for Undocufund
Facebook
8 p.m.
Devil Train
- at B-Side
Facebook
Saturday, July 18
1:30 p.m.
Michael Graber
- Microdose
Facebook
8 p.m.
Yubu & the Ancient Youth Band
- B-Side
Facebook
Sunday, July 19
3 p.m.
Dale Watson
- Chicken $#!+ Bingo
Facebook
4 pm
Bill Shipper
- For Kids (every Sunday)
Facebook
7 p.m.
John Nemeth
with Jon Hay & Matthew Wilson
Facebook
7:30 p.m.
Super Brick
- Fund a Home Fundraiser
Facebook
Monday, July 20
8 p.m.
John Paul Keith
(every Monday)
Facebook
Tuesday, July 21
7 p.m.
Bill Shipper
(every Tuesday)
Facebook
8 p.m.
Ben Ricketts
- Ixora Sessions
Facebook
8 p.m.
Mario Monterosso
(every Tuesday)
Facebook
Wednesday, July 22
7 p.m.
Miz Stefani
(every Wednesday)
Facebook
8 p.m.
Richard Wilson
(every Wednesday)
Facebook
