The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, July 23-29

click to enlarge Photographs by Billy Morris

Mario Monterosso

Thursday, July 23



Friday, July 24

Saturday, July 25

Sunday, July 26

Monday, July 27

Tuesday, July 28

Wednesday, July 29

This week features a different live-streaming platform, for music anyway. As we detail here , the Take Me to the River Educational Initiative has been hosting a series of webinars on Zoom , with both group discussions and live performances. This week's featured guest is Bobby Rush. Also of note this week the regular Goner TV Live series, on Twitch TV. Here's to all you streamers out there: keeping it real, keeping it safe.Memphis FlyerNoonNoonLive DJ - Downtown Memphis Virtual Carry Out Concert7 p.m.7 p.m.- Take Me to the River Webinar Series8 p.m.- at B-Side8 p.m.- Goner TV Live1:30 p.m.- from the Home of Rod Norwood1:30 p.m.- Microdose3 p.m.- Chicken $#!+ Bingo4 p.m.- For Kids (every Sunday)8 p.m.(every Monday)7 p.m.(every Tuesday)8 p.m.(every Tuesday)8 p.m.(every Wednesday)