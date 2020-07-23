Thursday, July 23, 2020
The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, July 23-29
Posted
By Alex Greene
on Thu, Jul 23, 2020 at 11:31 AM
click to enlarge
-
Photographs by Billy Morris
-
Mario Monterosso
This week features a different live-streaming platform, for music anyway. As we detail here
, the Take Me to the River Educational Initiative has been hosting a series of webinars on Zoom
, with both group discussions and live performances. This week's featured guest is Bobby Rush. Also of note this week the regular Goner TV Live
series, on Twitch TV. Here's to all you streamers out there: keeping it real, keeping it safe.
REMINDER: The
Memphis Flyer supports social distancing in these uncertain times. Please live-stream responsibly. We remind all players that even a small gathering could recklessly spread the coronavirus and endanger others. If you must gather as a band, please keep all players six feet apart, preferably outside, and remind viewers to do the same.
ALL TIMES CDT
Thursday, July 23
Noon
Amy LaVere & Will Sexton
Facebook
Noon
Live DJ - Downtown Memphis Virtual Carry Out Concert
Facebook
7 p.m.
The Rusty Pieces
Facebook
7 p.m.
Bobby Rush
- Take Me to the River Webinar Series
Zoom
- Register Here
8 p.m.
Devil Train
- at B-Side
Facebook
Friday, July 24
8 p.m.
Tyler Keith
- Goner TV Live
Twitch TV
Saturday, July 25
1:30 p.m.
Rod and Mike
- from the Home of Rod Norwood
Facebook
1:30 p.m.
Michael Graber
- Microdose
Facebook
Sunday, July 26
3 p.m.
Dale Watson
- Chicken $#!+ Bingo
Facebook
4 p.m.
Bill Shipper
- For Kids (every Sunday)
Facebook
Monday, July 27
8 p.m.
John Paul Keith
(every Monday)
Facebook
Tuesday, July 28
7 p.m.
Bill Shipper
(every Tuesday)
Facebook
8 p.m.
Mario Monterosso
(every Tuesday)
Facebook
Wednesday, July 29
8 p.m.
Richard Wilson
(every Wednesday)
Facebook
