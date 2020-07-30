Thursday, July 30, 2020
The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, July 30-August 5
By Alex Greene
on Thu, Jul 30, 2020 at 11:24 AM
This week, we not only have an extra show from the live-stream stalwarts at B-Side Bar, there's an award show dedicated to the great country music of Arkansas. All of this, plus the regular performers who keep the live-stream flames burning, make for another great week of Memphis music.
REMINDER: The
Memphis Flyer supports social distancing in these uncertain times. Please live-stream responsibly. We remind all players that even a small gathering could recklessly spread the coronavirus and endanger others. If you must gather as a band, please keep all players six feet apart, preferably outside, and remind viewers to do the same.
ALL TIMES CDT
Thursday, July 30
Noon
Amy LaVere & Will Sexton
Facebook
Noon
Live DJ - Downtown Memphis Virtual Carry Out Concert
Facebook
7 p.m.
The Rusty Pieces
Facebook
8 p.m.
Lipstick Stains
- Ixora Sessions
Facebook
8 p.m.
Devil Train
- at B-Side
Facebook
Friday, July 31
Noon
Alex Walls
- Virtual Fridays in HSP
Facebook
Saturday, August 1
1:30 p.m.
Michael Graber
- Microdose
Facebook
8 p.m.
Sheiks
& Toy Trucks
- at B-Side
Facebook
Sunday, August 2
3 p.m.
Dale Watson
- Chicken $#!+ Bingo
Facebook
4 p.m.
Bill Shipper
- For Kids (every Sunday)
Facebook
Monday, August 3
8 p.m.
Arkansas Country Music Awards
Facebook Arkansas Music
8 p.m.
John Paul Keith
(every Monday)
Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/johnpaulkeith/live
Tuesday, August 4
7 p.m.
Bill Shipper
(every Tuesday)
Facebook
8 p.m.
Mario Monterosso
(every Tuesday)
Facebook
Wednesday, August 5
8 p.m.
Richard Wilson
(every Wednesday)
Facebook
