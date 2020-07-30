Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Music Blog

Archives | RSS

Thursday, July 30, 2020

The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, July 30-August 5

Posted By on Thu, Jul 30, 2020 at 11:24 AM

click to enlarge Lipstick Stains
  • Lipstick Stains
This week, we not only have an extra show from the live-stream stalwarts at B-Side Bar, there's an award show dedicated to the great country music of Arkansas. All of this, plus the regular performers who keep the live-stream flames burning, make for another great week of Memphis music.

REMINDER: The Memphis Flyer supports social distancing in these uncertain times. Please live-stream responsibly. We remind all players that even a small gathering could recklessly spread the coronavirus and endanger others. If you must gather as a band, please keep all players six feet apart, preferably outside, and remind viewers to do the same.

ALL TIMES CDT

Thursday, July 30
Noon
Amy LaVere & Will Sexton
Facebook

Noon
Live DJ - Downtown Memphis Virtual Carry Out Concert
Facebook

7 p.m.
The Rusty Pieces
Facebook

8 p.m.
Lipstick Stains - Ixora Sessions
Facebook

8 p.m.
Devil Train - at B-Side
Facebook


Friday, July 31
Noon
Alex Walls - Virtual Fridays in HSP
Facebook


Saturday, August 1
1:30 p.m.
Michael Graber - Microdose
Facebook

8 p.m.
Sheiks & Toy Trucks -  at B-Side
Facebook


Sunday, August 2
3 p.m.
Dale Watson - Chicken $#!+ Bingo
Facebook

4 p.m.
Bill Shipper - For Kids (every Sunday)
Facebook


Monday, August 3
8 p.m.
Arkansas Country Music Awards
Facebook     Arkansas Music

8 p.m.
John Paul Keith (every Monday)
Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/johnpaulkeith/live


Tuesday, August 4
7 p.m.
Bill Shipper (every Tuesday)
Facebook

8 p.m.
Mario Monterosso (every Tuesday)
Facebook


Wednesday, August 5
8 p.m.
Richard Wilson (every Wednesday)
Facebook

Tags: , , , ,

Related Stories

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending

Federal Legislation Would Ban Greyhound Racing Nationwide
Irony Week
Stax Music Academy to “Pump It Up” with Elvis Costello to Keep Music Flowing
Marinated to the Bone: Peggy’s Healthy Home Cooking
Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets: An Ode to a Vanishing Dive Bar
Top Stories
Advertisement:
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending in the Alternative Press

ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

More Slideshows
ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2019

Best of Memphis 2019

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2019

The Music Issue 2019

click here to see more »

© 1996-2020

Contemporary Media
65 Union, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation