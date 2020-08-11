Summer Sounds: Daz Rinko’s ‘Juice’

Memphis-bred hip-hop artist Daz Rinko releases a sweet summer single and music video with “Juice.” The song, produced by Cheap Limousine, marks Rinko’s first release in almost a year, and features additional vocals and guitar from Aaron James.

The beat and warbling keyboard riffs are infectious, setting up a cool and easy ’90s hip-hop vibe. That feeling is underscored by the text and illustrations superimposed on the live-action shots of Rinko checking his refrigerator and walking through the neighborhood. It’s the sonic equivalent of loafing around the neighborhood on long summer afternoons.

click to enlarge McKenzii Webster

In speaking about the single, Rinko said in a statement, “There are kind of a lot of layers when it comes to ‘Juice.’ Like off rip, it was just a vibe until I started getting into the lyrics. Many people will hear a summertime bop, but it has a darker, more serious side to it. I use juice as a metaphor for alcohol. So, throughout the song, I am talking about addiction/alcoholism.”

click to enlarge Kevin Evans

Daz Rinko

The layers to the tagline, “All I needed was the juice,” become crystal clear when viewed through that lens. Still, for its heavier subject matter, the song is a smooth complement to a summer day, and the final shot — of Rinko swimming, submerged in luminescent orange-colored juice — is memorable and affecting.