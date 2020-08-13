The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, August 13-19

click to enlarge
-
courtesy Music Export Memphis
-
Ben Nichols
This week, the live-streamed shows are back in force, including that rarity, a ticketed live-stream event. But it's for a good cause: as part of Music Export Memphis' Hold On We're Coming: A Concert Series for COVID Relief
, Ben Nichols will perform live at the Hi-Tone. Other stalwarts continue to fill the internet with musical vibrations. Check them out, and don't forget to tip the players generously.
REMINDER: The
Memphis Flyer supports social distancing in these uncertain times. Please live-stream responsibly. We remind all players that even a small gathering could recklessly spread the coronavirus and endanger others. If you must gather as a band, please keep all players six feet apart, preferably outside, and remind viewers to do the same.
ALL TIMES CDT
Thursday, August 13
Noon
Amy LaVere & Will Sexton
Facebook
Noon
Live DJ - Downtown Memphis Virtual Carry Out Concert
Facebook
7 p.m.
The Rusty Pieces
Facebook
8 p.m.
Devil Train - at B-Side
Facebook
Friday, August 14
Noon
DJ DanceAlone - Virtual Fridays in HSP
Facebook
8 p.m.
Ben Nichols - Music Export Memphis COVID-19 Benefit
Facebook Eventbrite
8 p.m.
Archaeas - Live on Goner TV
Twitch TV
Saturday, August 15
1:30 p.m.
Michael Graber - Microdose
Facebook
3 p.m.
Drum AmalgaNation
Facebook
Sunday, August 16
3 p.m.
Dale Watson - Chicken $#!+ Bingo
Facebook
4 p.m.
Bill Shipper - For Kids (every Sunday)
Facebook
Monday, August 17
8 p.m.
John Paul Keith (every Monday)
YouTube
Tuesday, August 18
7 p.m.
Bill Shipper (every Tuesday)
Facebook
8 p.m.
Mario Monterosso (every Tuesday)
Facebook
Wednesday, August 19
8 p.m.
Richard Wilson (every Wednesday)
Facebook
8 p.m.
Turnstyles - at B-Side Bar
Facebook