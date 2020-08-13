The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, August 13-19

This week, the live-streamed shows are back in force, including that rarity, a ticketed live-stream event. But it's for a good cause: as part of Music Export Memphis', Ben Nichols will perform live at the Hi-Tone. Other stalwarts continue to fill the internet with musical vibrations. Check them out, and don't forget to tip the players generously.Memphis FlyerNoonAmy LaVere & Will SextonNoonLive DJ - Downtown Memphis Virtual Carry Out Concert7 p.m.The Rusty Pieces8 p.m.Devil Train - at B-SideNoonDJ DanceAlone - Virtual Fridays in HSP8 p.m.Ben Nichols - Music Export Memphis COVID-19 Benefit8 p.m.Archaeas - Live on Goner TV1:30 p.m.Michael Graber - Microdose3 p.m.Drum AmalgaNation3 p.m.Dale Watson - Chicken $#!+ Bingo4 p.m.Bill Shipper - For Kids (every Sunday)8 p.m.John Paul Keith (every Monday)7 p.m.Bill Shipper (every Tuesday)8 p.m.Mario Monterosso (every Tuesday)8 p.m.Richard Wilson (every Wednesday)8 p.m.Turnstyles - at B-Side Bar

