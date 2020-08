Memphis Music Community Rallies to Aid Boo Mitchell’s Family

click to enlarge courtesy Boo Mitchell

Elijah and Boo Mitchell

click to enlarge courtesy Boo Mitchell

Elijah Mitchell

Boo Mitchell and family, keepers of producer Willie Mitchell's legacy and the ongoing musical productions at Royal Studios , are currently in the throes of tragedy, as they hope and pray for the recovery of Boo and Tanya Lewis Mitchell's eldest son, Elijah. Friends and colleagues across the world were shocked to read a social media post by Boo on August 16th:As a testament to the tragic situation — and the good will Boo and family have inspired throughout Memphis — hundreds have stepped up to help. Elijah, at 26, can no longer be covered by his parent's insurance and has none of his own. Accordingly, the Memphis community has risen to the occasion. Yesterday, Vicki Loveland , a Memphis music veteran, launched a GoFundMe campaign, Elijah Mitchell Medical Emergency Fund , to assist the family with the coming onslaught of medical bills.Today, the campaign has gathered roughly 20 percent of its fundraising goal of $50,000. The fund is steadily growing thanks to contributors from all walks of life, but of course the Mitchell family's importance to music is reflected in the list. Indeed, the importance of music to so many is evoked in Loveland's statement on the campaign page:Her words reflect the deep connection between music and community, but it's the last word, family, that best expresses the heart of the matter. For what parent has not imagined what a crushing blow such events would be?As of today, there have been no updates on Elijah's condition, but Loveland did add this postscript to the GoFundMe page: “Just want to say THANK YOU once again for keeping the love train rolling around the world. It really does matter.”