Thursday, August 20, 2020
The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, August 20-26
12:28 PM
Lindsey Stirling plays a benefit for St. Jude
Some breaking news in the online streaming world: local live-stream stalwarts Amy LaVere and Will Sexton have moved their regular slot to Wednesday evenings at 7 now. Look to her profile page the next day for a watch party, replaying the show from the previous evening. We also see Opera Memphis stepping up its live-stream game this week, and major artist Lindsey Stirling playing a benefit for St. Jude. Enjoy!
REMINDER: The
Memphis Flyer supports social distancing in these uncertain times. Please live-stream responsibly. We remind all players that even a small gathering could recklessly spread the coronavirus and endanger others. If you must gather as a band, please keep all players six feet apart, preferably outside, and remind viewers to do the same.
ALL TIMES CDT
Thursday, August 20
Noon
Live DJ - Downtown Memphis Virtual Carry Out Concert
Facebook
5 p.m.
Lindsey Stirling
- benefit for St. Jude
Facebook
7 p.m.
Opera Memphis presents My Favorite Songs
University of Memphis Scheidt School of Music's Paulina Villarreal
with
Chelsea Miller
, soprano
Helen Hassinger
, soprano
Paulina Villarreal
, mezzo-soprano
Philip Himebook
, tenor
Marcus King
, baritone
Jake Stamatis
, baritone
Facebook
7 p.m.
The Rusty Pieces
Facebook
8 p.m.
Alice Hasen
- Ixora Sessions
Facebook
8 p.m.
Devil Train
- at B-Side
Facebook
Friday, August 21
Noon
DJ Siphne Aaye
- Virtual Fridays in HSP
Facebook
Saturday, August 22
8 p.m.
Walking On Landmines
& The Cloak Has Failed
Memphis Made Brewing Co. at Growlers
Facebook
Sunday, August 23
3 p.m.
Dale Watson
- Chicken $#!+ Bingo
Facebook
4 p.m.
Bill Shipper
- For Kids (every Sunday)
Facebook
Monday, August 24
8 p.m.
John Paul Keith
(every Monday)
YouTube
Tuesday, August 25
7 p.m.
Bill Shipper
(every Tuesday)
Facebook
8 p.m.
Mario Monterosso
(every Tuesday)
Facebook
Wednesday, August 26
7 p.m.
Amy LaVere & Will Sexton
Facebook
8 p.m.
Richard Wilson
(every Wednesday)
Facebook
