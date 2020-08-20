The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, August 20-26

Some breaking news in the online streaming world: local live-stream stalwarts Amy LaVere and Will Sexton have moved their regular slot to Wednesday evenings at 7 now. Look to her profile page the next day for a watch party, replaying the show from the previous evening. We also see Opera Memphis stepping up its live-stream game this week, and major artist Lindsey Stirling playing a benefit for St. Jude. Enjoy!Memphis FlyerNoonLive DJ - Downtown Memphis Virtual Carry Out Concert5 p.m.- benefit for St. Jude7 p.m.Opera Memphis presentsUniversity of Memphis Scheidt School of Music'swith, soprano, soprano, mezzo-soprano, tenor, baritone, baritone7 p.m.8 p.m.- Ixora Sessions8 p.m.- at B-SideNoon- Virtual Fridays in HSP8 p.m.Memphis Made Brewing Co. at Growlers3 p.m.- Chicken $#!+ Bingo4 p.m.- For Kids (every Sunday)8 p.m.(every Monday)7 p.m.(every Tuesday)8 p.m.(every Tuesday)7 p.m.8 p.m.(every Wednesday)

