Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Music Blog

Archives | RSS

Thursday, August 20, 2020

The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, August 20-26

Posted By on Thu, Aug 20, 2020 at 12:28 PM

click to enlarge Lindsey Stirling plays a benefit for St. Jude
  • Lindsey Stirling plays a benefit for St. Jude

Some breaking news in the online streaming world: local live-stream stalwarts Amy LaVere and Will Sexton have moved their regular slot to Wednesday evenings at 7 now. Look to her profile page the next day for a watch party, replaying the show from the previous evening. We also see Opera Memphis stepping up its live-stream game this week, and major artist Lindsey Stirling playing a benefit for St. Jude. Enjoy!

REMINDER: The Memphis Flyer supports social distancing in these uncertain times. Please live-stream responsibly. We remind all players that even a small gathering could recklessly spread the coronavirus and endanger others. If you must gather as a band, please keep all players six feet apart, preferably outside, and remind viewers to do the same.

ALL TIMES CDT


Thursday, August 20
Noon
Live DJ - Downtown Memphis Virtual Carry Out Concert
Facebook

5 p.m.
Lindsey Stirling - benefit for St. Jude
Facebook

7 p.m.
Opera Memphis presents My Favorite Songs
University of Memphis Scheidt School of Music's Paulina Villarreal with
Chelsea Miller, soprano
Helen Hassinger, soprano
Paulina Villarreal, mezzo-soprano
Philip Himebook, tenor
Marcus King, baritone
Jake Stamatis, baritone
Facebook

7 p.m.
The Rusty Pieces
Facebook

8 p.m.
Alice Hasen - Ixora Sessions
Facebook

8 p.m.
Devil Train - at B-Side
Facebook


Friday, August 21
Noon
DJ Siphne Aaye - Virtual Fridays in HSP
Facebook


Saturday, August 22
8 p.m.
Walking On Landmines & The Cloak Has Failed
Memphis Made Brewing Co. at Growlers
Facebook


Sunday, August 23
3 p.m.
Dale Watson - Chicken $#!+ Bingo
Facebook

4 p.m.
Bill Shipper - For Kids (every Sunday)
Facebook


Monday, August 24
8 p.m.
John Paul Keith (every Monday)
YouTube


Tuesday, August 25
7 p.m.
Bill Shipper (every Tuesday)
Facebook

8 p.m.
Mario Monterosso (every Tuesday)
Facebook


Wednesday, August 26
7 p.m.
Amy LaVere & Will Sexton
Facebook

8 p.m.
Richard Wilson (every Wednesday)
Facebook

Tags: , , , , ,

Related Stories

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending

Memphis Music Community Rallies to Aid Boo Mitchell’s Family
Road Trip to NYC
From “Big Jim” to The Farmer’s Revenge, Alyssa Moore Finds Relief in Creation
Racism is the Existential Horror in Lovecraft Country
The She Shed Food Truck: Not ‘Girly Food’
Top Stories
Advertisement:
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending in the Alternative Press

ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

More Slideshows
ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2019

Best of Memphis 2019

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2019

The Music Issue 2019

click here to see more »

© 1996-2020

Contemporary Media
65 Union, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation