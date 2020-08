For Saturday's First COVID-Era Record Store Day, Local Shops Get Creative

click to enlarge MIchael Donahue

Eric Friedl and Zac Ives of Goner Records

click to enlarge J.D. Reager

Jared McStay, co-owner of Shangri-La Records

Over the years, Record Store Day (RSD) has become one of those rare commercial "holidays" that have a real sense of community to them. Even as vinyl sales have grown in recent years, there is a camaraderie among the artists, fans, and retailers of LPs that is almost contagious.Now, with contagion at the front of everyone's mind, that is an enthusiasm that needs to be handled carefully. Memphis' two primary record shops, Shangri-La Records and Goner Records , have each come up with their own solutions to the conundrum of how to celebrate vinyl en masse without violating social distancing guidelines.Shangri-La, for example, will make use of its ample parking space. As their website explains, "you will be able to line up outside in the parking lot areas that will be marked six feet apart. It is IMPERATIVE that you stay on the demarcated space as we let one customer (plus anyone with whom that customer co-habitates) in the store to shop at a time."Each shopper will have an individual time of ten minutes to shop the RSD bins, make selections, and check out. After that, the next customer enters and it will continue in that fashion until 1 pm. After 1 pm, we will begin allowing customers to make individual appointments as we have been. Instead of 45 minute appointments, however, we will be limiting them to 20 minutes each to allow for additional Record Store Day shopping."Of course, masks will be required throughout the process, and anyone who's been in contact with someone who has symptoms should stay home. Given the idyllic weather of late, it promises to be an enjoyable outing for all.Goner Records, meanwhile, has a more elaborate plan: a lottery for the first customers served on RSD. And today is your last chance to sign up for it. As co-owner Zac Ives explains:Explaining the process, Ives can barely suppress his air of amusement. "It seemed funny to us, the whole telethon nature of it." There's no telling what shenanigans could occur, so tune in and find out, even if you miss today's deadline. See the Goner Records website for details.