Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Music Blog

Archives | RSS

Thursday, September 3, 2020

The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, September 3-9

Posted By on Thu, Sep 3, 2020 at 10:41 AM

click to enlarge KOTA
  • KOTA
This week sees the many regular live-streaming performers of Memphis continuing to hone their craft. Those who respond to the ongoing pandemic with the appropriate gravity appreciate these moments of respite, courtesy of our local muses. Be sure to support them generously if you're able!

REMINDER: The Memphis Flyer supports social distancing in these uncertain times. Please live-stream responsibly. We remind all players that even a small gathering could recklessly spread the coronavirus and endanger others. If you must gather as a band, please keep all players six feet apart, preferably outside, and remind viewers to do the same.

ALL TIMES CDT


Thursday, September 3
Noon
Live DJ - Downtown Memphis Virtual Carry Out Concert
Facebook



8 p.m.
Devil Train - at B-Side
Facebook


Friday, September 4
8 p.m.
KOTA
Memphis Made Brewing Co. at Growlers
Facebook


Saturday, September 5
5 p.m.
The Kings of Harmony
Facebook


Sunday, September 6
3 p.m.
Dale Watson - Chicken $#!+ Bingo
Facebook

4 p.m.
Bill Shipper - For Kids (every Sunday)
Facebook


Monday, September 7
8 p.m.
John Paul Keith (every Monday)
YouTube


Tuesday, September 8
7 p.m.
Bill Shipper (every Tuesday)
Facebook

8 p.m.
Mario Monterosso (every Tuesday)
Facebook


Wednesday, September 9
7 p.m.
Amy LaVere & Will Sexton
Facebook

8 p.m.
Richard Wilson (every Wednesday)
Facebook

Tags: , , ,

Related Stories

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending

Kustoff Defends Postal Changes
Take Me to the Pilot
J.D. Reager: Tales of Two Cities
Bill & Ted Face the Music: An Antidote to Darkness
Jake’s Cakes: Bundt Cakes Rule at Bundt Appetite
Top Stories
Advertisement:
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending in the Alternative Press

ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

More Slideshows
ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2019

Best of Memphis 2019

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2019

The Music Issue 2019

click here to see more »

© 1996-2020

Contemporary Media
65 Union, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation