Thursday, September 3, 2020
The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, September 3-9
By Alex Greene
This week sees the many regular live-streaming performers of Memphis continuing to hone their craft. Those who respond to the ongoing pandemic with the appropriate gravity appreciate these moments of respite, courtesy of our local muses. Be sure to support them generously if you're able!
REMINDER: The Memphis Flyer supports social distancing in these uncertain times. Please live-stream responsibly. We remind all players that even a small gathering could recklessly spread the coronavirus and endanger others. If you must gather as a band, please keep all players six feet apart, preferably outside, and remind viewers to do the same.
ALL TIMES CDT
Thursday, September 3
Noon
Live DJ - Downtown Memphis Virtual Carry Out Concert
8 p.m.
Devil Train
- at B-Side
Friday, September 4
8 p.m.
KOTA
Memphis Made Brewing Co. at Growlers
Saturday, September 5
5 p.m.
The Kings of Harmony
Sunday, September 6
3 p.m.
Dale Watson
- Chicken $#!+ Bingo
4 p.m.
Bill Shipper
- For Kids (every Sunday)
Monday, September 7
8 p.m.
John Paul Keith
(every Monday)
Tuesday, September 8
7 p.m.
Bill Shipper
(every Tuesday)
8 p.m.
Mario Monterosso
(every Tuesday)
Wednesday, September 9
7 p.m.
Amy LaVere & Will Sexton
8 p.m.
Richard Wilson
(every Wednesday)
