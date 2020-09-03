The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, September 3-9

This week sees the many regular live-streaming performers of Memphis continuing to hone their craft. Those who respond to the ongoing pandemic with the appropriate gravity appreciate these moments of respite, courtesy of our local muses. Be sure to support them generously if you're able!NoonLive DJ - Downtown Memphis Virtual Carry Out Concert8 p.m.- at B-Side8 p.m.Memphis Made Brewing Co. at Growlers5 p.m.3 p.m.- Chicken $#!+ Bingo4 p.m.- For Kids (every Sunday)8 p.m.(every Monday)7 p.m.(every Tuesday)8 p.m.(every Tuesday)7 p.m.8 p.m.(every Wednesday)

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),

the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.



Now we want to expand and enhance our work.

That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.



You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.



