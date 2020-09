Goner TV Presents Ross Johnson's Morally Gigantic Universe

click to enlarge courtesy of Goner Records

Ross Johnson, having laid down the back beat of underground Memphis bands for over forty years, is on the verge of spilling the beans.He's worn the hat of the rock 'n' roll librarian, historian, chronicler, and/or raconteur for some time now, both penning a definitive remembrance of the Antenna Club in The's own pages, and serving as an articulate commentator on the local scene, either on camera or across the table from you at the bar.Now, his perspective has been distilled under the title, soon to be released under the Spacecase Records imprint. To ready us for the full onslaught, Johnson has been softening up the target audience with short bursts of close-range excerpts and interviews. His Back to the Light podcast appearance , reported here last week, was just the beginning. Tonight, you can hear even more Johnson-isms when Goner TV takes to the internet once again.The Spacecase-related blog,, has published a few excerpts from the book, full of tantalizing details on the making of some stone-classic "alternative" records, and tonight Johnson will read even more. Here's a taste of what to expect, courtesyTeenage HeadTeenage HeadDoesn't the thought of getting Ross Johnson in trouble make you want to read more? Stay tuned for the book, and content yourself for now with a visit to tonight's installment of Goner TV. GONER TV Ep. 4 : Ross Johnson live at Goner Records