Thursday, October 1, 2020

The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, October 1-7

Posted By on Thu, Oct 1, 2020 at 1:04 PM

click to enlarge marcella1.jpg
With October here at last, it may be the ideal season for backyard hangouts — with a handy local live-stream musical event playing in the background. Try it out with some of these great artists, and be sure to throw a nickel their way!

REMINDER: The Memphis Flyer supports social distancing in these uncertain times. Please live-stream responsibly. We remind all players that even a small gathering could recklessly spread the coronavirus and endanger others. If you must gather as a band, please keep all players six feet apart, preferably outside, and remind viewers to do the same.

ALL TIMES CDT


Thursday, October 1
Noon
Live DJ - Downtown Memphis Virtual Carry Out Concert
Facebook



8 p.m.
Devil Train - at B-Side
Facebook


Friday, October 2
11 a.m.
Marcella & Her Lovers - Fridays in HSP
Facebook

6 p.m.
Optik Sink - Goner TV
LP listening party, with live DJ & special guests
Twitch


Saturday, October 3
no live-streamed events

Sunday, October 4
3 p.m.
Dale Watson - Chicken $#!+ Bingo
Facebook

4 p.m.
Bill Shipper - For Kids (every Sunday)
Facebook

Monday, October 5
5:30 p.m.
Amy LaVere & Will Sexton
Facebook

8 p.m.
Chris Hamlett, Ryan Sisung, Madd Well, and Ben Ricketts - Memphis Songwriter Night
Facebook

8 p.m.
John Paul Keith (every Monday)
YouTube


Tuesday, October 6
7 p.m.
Bill Shipper (every Tuesday)
Facebook

8 p.m.
Mario Monterosso (every Tuesday)
Facebook


Wednesday, October 7
8 p.m.
Richard Wilson (every Wednesday)
Facebook

