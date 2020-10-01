Thursday, October 1, 2020
The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, October 1-7
By Alex Greene
on Thu, Oct 1, 2020 at 1:04 PM
With October here at last, it may be the ideal season for backyard hangouts — with a handy local live-stream musical event playing in the background. Try it out with some of these great artists, and be sure to throw a nickel their way!
REMINDER: The Memphis Flyer supports social distancing in these uncertain times. Please live-stream responsibly. We remind all players that even a small gathering could recklessly spread the coronavirus and endanger others. If you must gather as a band, please keep all players six feet apart, preferably outside, and remind viewers to do the same.
ALL TIMES CDT
Thursday, October 1
Noon
Live DJ - Downtown Memphis Virtual Carry Out Concert
Facebook
8 p.m.
Devil Train
- at B-Side
Facebook
Friday, October 2
11 a.m.
Marcella & Her Lovers
- Fridays in HSP
Facebook
6 p.m.
Optik Sink
- Goner TV
LP listening party, with live DJ & special guests
Twitch
Saturday, October 3
no live-streamed events
Sunday, October 4
3 p.m.
Dale Watson
- Chicken $#!+ Bingo
Facebook
4 p.m.
Bill Shipper
- For Kids (every Sunday)
Facebook
Monday, October 5
5:30 p.m.
Amy LaVere & Will Sexton
Facebook
8 p.m.
Chris Hamlett, Ryan Sisung, Madd Well,
and Ben Ricketts
- Memphis Songwriter Night
Facebook
8 p.m.
John Paul Keith
(every Monday)
YouTube
Tuesday, October 6
7 p.m.
Bill Shipper
(every Tuesday)
Facebook
8 p.m.
Mario Monterosso
(every Tuesday)
Facebook
Wednesday, October 7
8 p.m.
Richard Wilson
(every Wednesday)
Facebook
