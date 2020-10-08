Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Thursday, October 8, 2020

The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, October 8-14

Posted By on Thu, Oct 8, 2020 at 9:45 AM

click to enlarge Kim Vodicka - KIM MCCARTHY
  • Kim McCarthy
  • Kim Vodicka
As the weather becomes deliciously chill, and sheltering in place becomes so wearisome, outdoor venues are ramping up their live music offerings. Musicians, in turn, can’t resist having an audience again, and so the spinning wheel goes ’round. And yet, some continue to favor an abundance of caution, and the live-streams go on. Honor the DJs and players below who continue to protect themselves and their fans with virtual concerts. They too have served!

REMINDER: The Memphis Flyer supports social distancing in these uncertain times. Please live-stream responsibly. We remind all players that even a small gathering could recklessly spread the coronavirus and endanger others. If you must gather as a band, please keep all players six feet apart, preferably outside, and remind viewers to do the same.

ALL TIMES CDT


Thursday, October 8
Noon
Live DJ - Downtown Memphis Virtual Carry Out Concert
Facebook



8 p.m.
Devil Train — at B-Side
YouTube


Friday, October 9
no live-streamed events


Saturday, October 10
8 p.m.
Kim Vodicka & Ben Ricketts
The Elvis Machine Live from Sun Studio
Facebook


Sunday, October 11
3 p.m.
Dale Watson — Chicken $#!+ Bingo
YouTube

4 p.m.
Bill Shipper — For kids (every Sunday)
Facebook


Monday, October 12
5:30 p.m.
Amy LaVere & Will Sexton
Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100011436664959

8 p.m.
John Paul Keith (every Monday)
YouTube


Tuesday, October 13
7 p.m.
Bill Shipper (every Tuesday)
Facebook

8 p.m.
Mario Monterosso (every Tuesday)
Facebook


Wednesday, October 14
8 p.m.
Dale Watson — Hernando's Hide-a-way
YouTube

8 p.m.
Richard Wilson (every Wednesday)
Facebook

