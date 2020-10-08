Thursday, October 8, 2020
The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, October 8-14
By Alex Greene
on Thu, Oct 8, 2020 at 9:45 AM
As the weather becomes deliciously chill, and sheltering in place becomes so wearisome, outdoor venues are ramping up their live music offerings. Musicians, in turn, can’t resist having an audience again, and so the spinning wheel goes ’round. And yet, some continue to favor an abundance of caution, and the live-streams go on. Honor the DJs and players below who continue to protect themselves and their fans with virtual concerts. They too have served!
REMINDER: The Memphis Flyer supports social distancing in these uncertain times. Please live-stream responsibly. We remind all players that even a small gathering could recklessly spread the coronavirus and endanger others. If you must gather as a band, please keep all players six feet apart, preferably outside, and remind viewers to do the same.
ALL TIMES CDT
Thursday, October 8
Noon
Live DJ - Downtown Memphis Virtual Carry Out Concert
Facebook
8 p.m.
Devil Train
— at B-Side
YouTube
Friday, October 9
no live-streamed events
Saturday, October 10
8 p.m.
Kim Vodicka & Ben Ricketts
The Elvis Machine Live from Sun Studio
Facebook
Sunday, October 11
3 p.m.
Dale Watson
— Chicken $#!+ Bingo
YouTube
4 p.m.
Bill Shipper
— For kids (every Sunday)
Facebook
Monday, October 12
5:30 p.m.
Amy LaVere & Will Sexton
Facebook
8 p.m.
John Paul Keith
(every Monday)
YouTube
Tuesday, October 13
7 p.m.
Bill Shipper
(every Tuesday)
Facebook
8 p.m.
Mario Monterosso
(every Tuesday)
Facebook
Wednesday, October 14
8 p.m.
Dale Watson
— Hernando's Hide-a-way
YouTube
8 p.m.
Richard Wilson
(every Wednesday)
Facebook
