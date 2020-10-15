Thursday, October 15, 2020
The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, October 15-21
By Alex Greene
on Thu, Oct 15, 2020 at 11:45 AM
Danny Day
Trouble No More
The ebb and flow of the live-streams goes on, and even as socially distanced performances are making a comeback, many of Memphis' finest continue to carry on regularly and safely on the internet. To these ears, nothing can beat some of the fine sounds available at one's fingertips in the listings below.
REMINDER: The Memphis Flyer supports social distancing in these uncertain times. Please live-stream responsibly. We remind all players that even a small gathering could recklessly spread the coronavirus and endanger others. If you must gather as a band, please keep all players six feet apart, preferably outside, and remind viewers to do the same.
ALL TIMES CDT
Thursday, October 15
Noon
Live DJ - Downtown Memphis Virtual Carry Out Concert
Facebook
8 p.m.
Devil Train
- at B-Side
Facebook
Friday, October 16
7:30 p.m.
Bill Shipper
with author Richard Lederer
- Halloween Concert
Facebook
Saturday, October 17
3 p.m.
Those Pretty Wrongs (Jody Stephens & Luther Russell)
- Live on WYXR 91.7
Tickets
(Free)
8 p.m.
Trouble No More
- A Memphis Tribute to the Allman Brothers
Facebook
Sunday, October 18
3 p.m.
Dale Watson
- Chicken $#!+ Bingo
YouTube
4 p.m.
Bill Shipper
- For Kids (every Sunday)
Facebook
Monday, October 19
5:30 p.m.
Amy LaVere & Will Sexton
Facebook
8 p.m.
John Paul Keith
(every Monday)
YouTube
Tuesday, October 20
7 p.m.
Bill Shipper
(every Tuesday)
Facebook
8 p.m.
Mario Monterosso
(every Tuesday)
Facebook
Wednesday, October 21
8 p.m.
Dale Watson
- Hernando's Hide-a-way
YouTube
8 p.m.
Richard Wilson
(every Wednesday)
Facebook
