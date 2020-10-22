Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Thursday, October 22, 2020

The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, October 22-28

Posted By on Thu, Oct 22, 2020 at 10:35 AM

click to enlarge Optic Sink
  • Optic Sink

One may not often tune in to a live-streamed concert for the setting. Often they're broadcast from someone's den. But you have to admit, Optic Sink's billing, "Live ON the Lamplighter," is intriguing. What are they on about? Tune in and see. Or check out the indefatigable Devil Train, live from B-Side Bar, for a bit of that live-venue frisson, squished down into your device of choice. Of course, joining a musician in their den, man-cave or woman-cave can be a whole experience. We're sure they'd love to have you!

REMINDER: The Memphis Flyer supports social distancing in these uncertain times. Please live-stream responsibly. We remind all players that even a small gathering could recklessly spread the coronavirus and endanger others. If you must gather as a band, please keep all players six feet apart, preferably outside, and remind viewers to do the same.

ALL TIMES CDT


Thursday, October 22
Noon
Live DJ - Downtown Memphis Virtual Carry Out Concert
Facebook



8 p.m.
Devil Train - at B-Side
Facebook


Friday, October 23
No live-streamed events scheduled


Saturday, October 24
10 a.m.
Richard Wilson
Facebook

4 p.m.
Optic Sink & Composer 4 - Live ON the Lamplighter
Twitch TV    Facebook


Sunday, October 25
3 p.m.
Dale Watson - Chicken $#!+ Bingo
YouTube

4 p.m.
Bill Shipper - For Kids (every Sunday)
Facebook


Monday, October 26
5:30 p.m.
Amy LaVere & Will Sexton
Facebook

8 p.m.
John Paul Keith (every Monday)
YouTube


Tuesday, October 27
7 p.m.
Bill Shipper (every Tuesday)
Facebook

8 p.m.
Mario Monterosso (every Tuesday)
Facebook


Wednesday, October 28
8 p.m.
Dale Watson - Hernando's Hide-a-way
YouTube

8 p.m.
Richard Wilson (every Wednesday)
Facebook

