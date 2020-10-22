The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, October 22-28

click to enlarge Optic Sink

Thursday, October 22

Friday, October 23

Saturday, October 24

Sunday, October 25

Monday, October 26

Tuesday, October 27



Wednesday, October 28

One may not often tune in to a live-streamed concert for the setting. Often they're broadcast from someone's den. But you have to admit, Optic Sink's billing, "Live ON the Lamplighter," is intriguing. What are they on about? Tune in and see. Or check out the indefatigable Devil Train, live from B-Side Bar, for a bit of that live-venue frisson, squished down into your device of choice. Of course, joining a musician in their den, man-cave or woman-cave can be a whole experience. We're sure they'd love to have you!NoonLive DJ - Downtown Memphis Virtual Carry Out Concert8 p.m.- at B-SideNo live-streamed events scheduled10 a.m.4 p.m.- Live ON the Lamplighter3 p.m.- Chicken $#!+ Bingo4 p.m.- For Kids (every Sunday)5:30 p.m.8 p.m.(every Monday)7 p.m.(every Tuesday)8 p.m.(every Tuesday)8 p.m.- Hernando's Hide-a-way8 p.m.(every Wednesday)