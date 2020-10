Producer Teddy Walton Featured in Forbes Magazine

click to enlarge Teddy Walton

Over two years ago, theturned a spotlight on " Memphis' Hip Hop Renaissance ," and, by way of mentioning this town's unrecognized talent, we noted the success of young producer Teddy Walton By then, he'd already gained considerable traction, beginning with his work for ASAP Rocky in 2015. In 2017, he produced "Love" for Kendrick Lamar, and more tracks for the Pulitzer-Prize-winner onin 2018.He's gone from success to success, working with artists such as Drake, Travis Scott, Post Malone, Nipsey Hussle, Future, Bryson Tiller and Chris Brown. Even 2020, the cursed year, has been kind to him, with "No Love," created with Young Dolph, being released in July. The track is the first single from Walton's upcoming album,So, it makes sense that his ascension has attracted the attention of the national media. This week,published one of the most in-depth features on the producer to date. "How Teddy Walton Became One Of Hip-Hop’s Most Savvy Independent Producers," by Ogden Payne, focuses on Walton's Memphis roots and how well the producer has managed his success thus far.Walton promoted the article on his Twitter account, @teddywalton, posting a screenshot of the following passage with the words, "This is my favorite. Read close."Mental Health