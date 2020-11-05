Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Thursday, November 5, 2020

The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, November 5-11

Posted By on Thu, Nov 5, 2020 at 12:30 PM

click to enlarge Chinese Connection Dub Embassy with Ryan Peel & Webbstar
  • Chinese Connection Dub Embassy with Ryan Peel & Webbstar
This week sees a new proliferation of live-streamed events, including a mini-festival in honor of these post-Samhain days. It's notable that Growler's streaming events continue full-throttle, this time with the Chinese Connection Dub Embassy, the band behind "South Memphis Woman," recently featured in our pages. The weather promises to be conducive to backyard and front porch sits, so consider taking in the air with one of these live music events playing in the background. It's the next best thing to being out! And consider those who give the gift of harmony when making your tipping choices.

REMINDER: The Memphis Flyer supports social distancing in these uncertain times. Please live-stream responsibly. We remind all players that even a small gathering could recklessly spread the coronavirus and endanger others. If you must gather as a band, please keep all players six feet apart, preferably outside, and remind viewers to do the same.

ALL TIMES CDT

Thursday, November 5
Noon
Live DJ - Downtown Memphis Virtual Carry Out Concert
Facebook

8 p.m.
Devil Train - live at B-Side
Facebook    YouTube     Twitch TV




Friday, November 6
8 p.m.
Chinese Connection Dub Embassy - live at Growlers
Facebook    Twitch TV    YouTube

8 p.m.
DJ Wes Wallace
Facebook    Twitch TV


Saturday, November 7
10 a.m.
Fall Vibration Festival at the B-Side
10-11      Amber Rae Dunn
12-1:30  Yubu and the Ancient Youth Band
2-3        The Skitch
4            Devil Train
Facebook    YouTube     Twitch TV

10 a.m.
Richard Wilson
Facebook

6:30 p.m.
Jodie Ross - live at South Main Sounds
Facebook

8 p.m.
Memphissippi Sounds - live at Growlers
Facebook    Twitch TV    YouTube


Sunday, November 8
3 p.m.
Dale Watson - Chicken $#!+ Bingo
YouTube

4 p.m.
Bill Shipper - For Kids (every Sunday)
Facebook


Monday, November 9
5:30 p.m.
Amy LaVere & Will Sexton
Facebook

8 p.m.
John Paul Keith (every Monday)
YouTube


Tuesday, November 10
7 p.m.
Bill Shipper (every Tuesday)
Facebook

8 p.m.
Mario Monterosso (every Tuesday)
Facebook


Wednesday, November 11
8 p.m.
Dale Watson - Hernando's Hide-a-way
YouTube

8 p.m.
Turnt and SuperLo - live at B-Side
Facebook    YouTube    Twitch TV

8 p.m.
Richard Wilson (every Wednesday)
Facebook

