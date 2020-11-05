Thursday, November 5, 2020
The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, November 5-11
By Alex Greene
on Thu, Nov 5, 2020 at 12:30 PM
Chinese Connection Dub Embassy with Ryan Peel & Webbstar
This week sees a new proliferation of live-streamed events, including a mini-festival in honor of these post-Samhain days. It's notable that Growler's streaming events continue full-throttle, this time with the Chinese Connection Dub Embassy, the band behind "South Memphis Woman," recently featured in our pages. The weather promises to be conducive to backyard and front porch sits, so consider taking in the air with one of these live music events playing in the background. It's the next best thing to being out! And consider those who give the gift of harmony when making your tipping choices.
REMINDER: The Memphis Flyer supports social distancing in these uncertain times. Please live-stream responsibly. We remind all players that even a small gathering could recklessly spread the coronavirus and endanger others. If you must gather as a band, please keep all players six feet apart, preferably outside, and remind viewers to do the same.
ALL TIMES CDT
Thursday, November 5
Noon
Live DJ - Downtown Memphis Virtual Carry Out Concert
Facebook
8 p.m.
Devil Train
- live at B-Side
Facebook YouTube Twitch TV
Friday, November 6
8 p.m.
Chinese Connection Dub Embassy
- live at Growlers
Facebook Twitch TV YouTube
8 p.m.
DJ Wes Wallace
Facebook Twitch TV
Saturday, November 7
10 a.m.
Fall Vibration Festival at the B-Side
10-11 Amber Rae Dunn
12-1:30 Yubu and the Ancient Youth Band
2-3 The Skitch
4 Devil Train
Facebook YouTube Twitch TV
10 a.m.
Richard Wilson
Facebook
6:30 p.m.
Jodie Ross
- live at South Main Sounds
Facebook
8 p.m.
Memphissippi Sounds
- live at Growlers
Facebook Twitch TV YouTube
Sunday, November 8
3 p.m.
Dale Watson
- Chicken $#!+ Bingo
YouTube
4 p.m.
Bill Shipper
- For Kids (every Sunday)
Facebook
Monday, November 9
5:30 p.m.
Amy LaVere & Will Sexton
Facebook
8 p.m.
John Paul Keith
(every Monday)
YouTube
Tuesday, November 10
7 p.m.
Bill Shipper
(every Tuesday)
Facebook
8 p.m.
Mario Monterosso
(every Tuesday)
Facebook
Wednesday, November 11
8 p.m.
Dale Watson
- Hernando's Hide-a-way
YouTube
8 p.m.
Turnt
and SuperLo
- live at B-Side
Facebook YouTube Twitch TV
8 p.m.
Richard Wilson
(every Wednesday)
Facebook
