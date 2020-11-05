The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, November 5-11

click to enlarge Chinese Connection Dub Embassy with Ryan Peel & Webbstar

Thursday, November 5

Friday, November 6

Saturday, November 7

Sunday, November 8

Monday, November 9

Tuesday, November 10

Wednesday, November 11

This week sees a new proliferation of live-streamed events, including a mini-festival in honor of these post-Samhain days. It's notable that Growler's streaming events continue full-throttle, this time with the Chinese Connection Dub Embassy, the band behind "South Memphis Woman," recently featured in our pages. The weather promises to be conducive to backyard and front porch sits, so consider taking in the air with one of these live music events playing in the background. It's the next best thing to being out! And consider those who give the gift of harmony when making your tipping choices.NoonLive DJ - Downtown Memphis Virtual Carry Out Concert8 p.m.- live at B-Side8 p.m.- live at Growlers8 p.m.DJ Wes Wallace10 a.m.Fall Vibration Festival at the B-Side10-1112-1:302-310 a.m.6:30 p.m.- live at South Main Sounds8 p.m.- live at Growlers3 p.m.- Chicken $#!+ Bingo4 p.m.- For Kids (every Sunday)5:30 p.m.8 p.m.(every Monday)7 p.m.(every Tuesday)8 p.m.(every Tuesday)8 p.m.- Hernando's Hide-a-way8 p.m.and- live at B-Side8 p.m.(every Wednesday)