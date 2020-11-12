Thursday, November 12, 2020
The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, November 12-18
Posted
By Alex Greene
on Thu, Nov 12, 2020 at 12:02 PM
click to enlarge
As COVID-19 comes roaring back in strength and prevalence, many are revisiting the shut-in habits of the pandemic's onset. Live-streams to the rescue! Indeed, this week we have a full-on (virtual) battle of the bands in a fundraising event in honor of Veterans Day. While more musicians are playing in-person shows again, why not tip your hat to the more prudent folks who continue 2020's fine live-stream tradition? Toss them some coin and do your part to support social distancing!
REMINDER: The
Memphis Flyer supports social distancing in these uncertain times. Please live-stream responsibly. We remind all players that even a small gathering could recklessly spread the coronavirus and endanger others. If you must gather as a band, please keep all players six feet apart, preferably outside, and remind viewers to do the same.
ALL TIMES CDT
Thursday, November 12
8 p.m.
Devil Train
- at B-Side
Facebook YouTube Twitch TV
Friday, November 13
11 a.m.
Alex Walls
- Fridays in HSP
Facebook
8 p.m.
Bluff City Backsliders
- Record release party
Facebook
8 p.m.
Aquarian Blood
Goner TV
9 p.m.
The Delta Project
Facebook
Saturday, November 14
10 a.m.
Richard Wilson
Facebook
6:30 p.m.
Michael Graber & Friends
- at The Central Station Memphis
Facebook
Sunday, November 15
1 p.m.
Battle of the Bands - Veterans Day Picnic
Tickets Facebook
2 p.m.
The Mighty Souls Brass Band
Facebook
3 p.m.
Dale Watson
- Chicken $#!+ Bingo
YouTube
4 p.m.
Bill Shipper
- For Kids (every Sunday)
Facebook
Monday, November 16
5:30 p.m.
Amy LaVere & Will Sexton
Facebook
8 p.m.
John Paul Keith
(every Monday)
YouTube
Tuesday, November 17
7 p.m.
Bill Shipper
(every Tuesday)
Facebook
8 p.m.
Mario Monterosso
(every Tuesday)
Facebook
Wednesday, November 18
8 p.m.
Dale Watson
- Hernando's Hide-a-way
YouTube
8 p.m.
Richard Wilson
(every Wednesday)
Facebook
Tags: Live-Streamed Music, Virtual Concerts, Covid-19, Social Distancing, Memphis Music, Goner Records, Image