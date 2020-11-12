Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Music Blog

Archives | RSS

Thursday, November 12, 2020

The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, November 12-18

Posted By on Thu, Nov 12, 2020 at 12:02 PM

click to enlarge Aquarian Blood
  • Aquarian Blood
As COVID-19 comes roaring back in strength and prevalence, many are revisiting the shut-in habits of the pandemic's onset. Live-streams to the rescue! Indeed, this week we have a full-on (virtual) battle of the bands in a fundraising event in honor of Veterans Day. While more musicians are playing in-person shows again, why not tip your hat to the more prudent folks who continue 2020's fine live-stream tradition? Toss them some coin and do your part to support social distancing!

REMINDER: The Memphis Flyer supports social distancing in these uncertain times. Please live-stream responsibly. We remind all players that even a small gathering could recklessly spread the coronavirus and endanger others. If you must gather as a band, please keep all players six feet apart, preferably outside, and remind viewers to do the same.

ALL TIMES CDT

Thursday, November 12
8 p.m.
Devil Train - at B-Side
Facebook    YouTube    Twitch TV


Friday, November 13
11 a.m.
Alex Walls - Fridays in HSP
Facebook

8 p.m.
Bluff City Backsliders - Record release party
Facebook

8 p.m.
Aquarian Blood
Goner TV

9 p.m.
The Delta Project
Facebook


Saturday, November 14
10 a.m.
Richard Wilson
Facebook

6:30 p.m.
Michael Graber & Friends - at The Central Station Memphis
Facebook


Sunday, November 15
1 p.m.
Battle of the Bands - Veterans Day Picnic
Tickets    Facebook

2 p.m.
The Mighty Souls Brass Band
Facebook

3 p.m.
Dale Watson - Chicken $#!+ Bingo
YouTube

4 p.m.
Bill Shipper - For Kids (every Sunday)
Facebook


Monday, November 16
5:30 p.m.
Amy LaVere & Will Sexton
Facebook

8 p.m.
John Paul Keith (every Monday)
YouTube


Tuesday, November 17
7 p.m.
Bill Shipper (every Tuesday)
Facebook

8 p.m.
Mario Monterosso (every Tuesday)
Facebook


Wednesday, November 18
8 p.m.
Dale Watson - Hernando's Hide-a-way
YouTube

8 p.m.
Richard Wilson (every Wednesday)
Facebook

Tags: , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending

The Mandalorian’s Second Season is Riding High in the Saddle
Appeasing the Mighty Oz
Memphis Boys: The Making of From Elvis in Memphis
Dark Beer for Lighter Times: The Flyer's Fall Beer Guide
Wish Lists
Top Stories
Advertisement:
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending in the Alternative Press

ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

More Slideshows
ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2019

Best of Memphis 2019

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2019

The Music Issue 2019

click here to see more »

© 1996-2020

Contemporary Media
65 Union, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation