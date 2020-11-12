The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, November 12-18

click to enlarge Aquarian Blood

Thursday, November 12

Friday, November 13

Saturday, November 14

Sunday, November 15

Monday, November 16

Tuesday, November 17

Wednesday, November 18

As COVID-19 comes roaring back in strength and prevalence, many are revisiting the shut-in habits of the pandemic's onset. Live-streams to the rescue! Indeed, this week we have a full-on (virtual) battle of the bands in a fundraising event in honor of Veterans Day. While more musicians are playing in-person shows again, why not tip your hat to the more prudent folks who continue 2020's fine live-stream tradition? Toss them some coin and do your part to support social distancing!Memphis Flyer8 p.m.- at B-Side11 a.m.- Fridays in HSP8 p.m.- Record release party8 p.m.9 p.m.10 a.m.6:30 p.m.- at The Central Station Memphis1 p.m.Battle of the Bands - Veterans Day Picnic2 p.m.3 p.m.- Chicken $#!+ Bingo4 p.m.- For Kids (every Sunday)5:30 p.m.8 p.m.(every Monday)7 p.m.(every Tuesday)8 p.m.(every Tuesday)8 p.m.- Hernando's Hide-a-way8 p.m.(every Wednesday)