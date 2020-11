Dr. Herman Green: Remembering a Giant of Memphis Jazz & Blues

click to enlarge Justin Fox Burks

Herman Green

click to enlarge Dave Gonsalves , Herman Green, John Coltrane, and Arthur Hoyle

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy of Jadene King

The Newborn Family Band, ca. late 1940s: (l-r) Phineas Newborn, Jr., Calvin Newborn, Phineas Newborn, Sr., Wanda Jones, Unknown bassist, Herman Green

click to enlarge Justin Fox Burks

Thanksgiving Day had a bittersweet quality this year, and not only because of the vagaries of 2020 and the coronavirus: It was the day that Dr. Herman Green, the stellar saxophonist and flutist, passed away. According to his friend and protege Richard Cushing, with whom he co-founded the band FreeWorld, Green passed away "at home, surrounded by family, listening to Coltrane."This was especially fitting, given that Green rubbed shoulders with John Coltrane and many other jazz greats in his long, eclectic career. Born in 1930, he first played Beale Street as a teenager and toured regionally with a then-obscure B.B. King, before hitting the highway that would lead him to the New York and San Francisco jazz scenes, and a long stint with the Lionel Hampton Orchestra. Returning to Memphis in the 60s, he then became a local mainstay, bringing his bold tone and authentic voice to many jazz, soul and funk projects.In 2017, the Memphis Flyer ran a cover story on his storied life in music . And that story came to a happy finale with Green's long tenure in FreeWorld, with whom he played nearly every Sunday night at the Blues City Cafe on Beale, right back where he got his start. Though he'd been in poor health recently, he played with the band nearly up to his 90th year.As Cushing wrote on social media yesterday:Green touched the lives of many players and music aficionados over the years, and the grieving has been widespread. Keyboardist Ross Rice wrote:In memory of Dr. Green, here is a track he recorded with FreeWorld, from the album