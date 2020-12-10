Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Thursday, December 10, 2020

The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, December 10-16

Posted By on Thu, Dec 10, 2020 at 10:01 AM

click to enlarge Tyler Keith - MIKE STANTON
  • Mike Stanton
  • Tyler Keith
Now the nog really begins to flow, as Christmas music pops up more and more in the online concert universe. But for those who get enough festive tunes at the grocery store, there are plenty of non-holiday events as well, not least of which is the star-studded celebration of Arhoolie Records, the (non-local) roots music imprint that is much beloved by fans of the blues, country, Cajun, Latino, and other related genres. Mississippi bluesman Charlie Musselwhite is among the featured artists.

REMINDER: The Memphis Flyer supports social distancing in these uncertain times. Please live-stream responsibly. We remind all players that even a small gathering could recklessly spread the coronavirus and endanger others. If you must gather as a band, please keep all players six feet apart, preferably outside, and remind viewers to do the same.

ALL TIMES CDT

Thursday, December 10
7 p.m.
60 Years of Arhoolie: An Anniversary Celebration
Taj Mahal
Ry Cooder
Billy Gibbons
Bonnie Raitt
Del McCoury
Members of Preservation Hall Jazz Band
Ruthie Foster
Charlie Musselwhite
La Marisoul & Max Baca
BeauSoleil Trio
The Savoy Family Band
The Campbell Brothers
Barbara Dane
Csókolom
Cedric Watson
La Familia Morales
Los Tigres del Norte
Arhoolie Records

8 p.m.
Devil Train - at B-Side
Facebook    YouTube    Twitch TV




Friday, December 11
8 p.m.
Tyler Keith and Toy Trucks - at B-Side
YouTube    Twitch TV


Saturday, December 12
10 a.m.
Richard Wilson
Facebook

8 p.m.
Kota - at Growlers
Twitch TV    YouTube


Sunday, December 13
3 p.m.
Dale Watson - Chicken $#!+ Bingo
YouTube

4 p.m.
Bill Shipper - For Kids (every Sunday)
Facebook

6 p.m.
The Grace Band - Christmas Concert
Grace Evangelical Church    Facebook


Monday, December 14
5:30 p.m.
Amy LaVere & Will Sexton
Facebook

8 p.m.
John Paul Keith (every Monday)
YouTube


Tuesday, December 15
7 p.m.
Bill Shipper (every Tuesday)
Facebook

8 p.m.
Mario Monterosso (every Tuesday)
Facebook


Wednesday, December 16
6 p.m.
Richard Wilson (every Wednesday)
Facebook

8 p.m.
Dale Watson - Hernando's Hide-a-Way
YouTube

