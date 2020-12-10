The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, December 10-16

click to enlarge Mike Stanton

Tyler Keith

Thursday, December 10

Friday, December 11

Saturday, December 12

Sunday, December 13

Monday, December 14

Tuesday, December 15

Wednesday, December 16

Now the nog really begins to flow, as Christmas music pops up more and more in the online concert universe. But for those who get enough festive tunes at the grocery store, there are plenty of non-holiday events as well, not least of which is the star-studded celebration of Arhoolie Records, the (non-local) roots music imprint that is much beloved by fans of the blues, country, Cajun, Latino, and other related genres. Mississippi bluesman Charlie Musselwhite is among the featured artists.Memphis Flyer7 p.m.60 Years of Arhoolie: An Anniversary Celebration8 p.m.- at B-Side8 p.m.and- at B-Side10 a.m.8 p.m.- at Growlers3 p.m.- Chicken $#!+ Bingo4 p.m.- For Kids (every Sunday)6 p.m.- Christmas Concert5:30 p.m.8 p.m.(every Monday)7 p.m.(every Tuesday)8 p.m.(every Tuesday)6 p.m.(every Wednesday)8 p.m.- Hernando's Hide-a-Way