The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, December 17-23

click to enlarge
Bring on the holiday cheer! This week sees a considerable uptick in church programs, not to mention a fundraiser for the good folks at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital. 'Tis the season of giving, so be sure to drop some virtual coin into the virtual collection plate or tip jar of your choice. And the most generous thing of all is...staying at home. Tennessee has the worst new-case rate in the world! Live-streamed concerts are part of the solution. The life you save may be your own!
REMINDER: The Memphis Flyer
supports social distancing in these uncertain times. Please live-stream responsibly. We remind all players that even a small gathering could recklessly spread the coronavirus and endanger others. If you must gather as a band, please keep all players six feet apart, preferably outside, and remind viewers to do the same.
ALL TIMES CDT
Thursday, December 17
8 p.m.
Devil Train
- at B-Side
Facebook YouTube Twitch TV
Friday, December 18
7 p.m.
Promise Academy Spring Hill Students
Facebook
7 p.m.
Chad Pope, T Jarrod Bonta & Danny Banks
- at Hernando's Hide-a-way
YouTube
Saturday, December 19
10 a.m.
Richard Wilson
Facebook
5 p.m.
Butterfly House Congregation
Facebook
7 p.m.
Jenna Grissom
- Home for the Holidays
Facebook
Sunday, December 20
10:30 a.m.
Ridgeway Assembly of God Church Students
Facebook
3 p.m.
Dale Watson
- Chicken $#!+ Bingo at Hernando's Hide-a-way
YouTube
4 p.m.
Bill Shipper
- For Kids (every Sunday)
Facebook
7 p.m.
Reagan Strange
- Fundraiser for Le Bonheur Children's Hospital
Facebook Website
Monday, December 21
5:30 p.m.
Amy LaVere & Will Sexton
Facebook
8 p.m.
John Paul Keith
(every Monday)
YouTube
Tuesday, December 22
7 p.m.
Bill Shipper
(every Tuesday)
Facebook
8 p.m.
Mario Monterosso
(every Tuesday)
Facebook
Wednesday, December 23
6 p.m.
Richard Wilson
(every Wednesday)
Facebook
8 p.m.
Dale Watson
- at Hernando's Hide-a-way
YouTube