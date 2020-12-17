The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, December 17-23

click to enlarge Will Sexton & Amy LaVere

Bring on the holiday cheer! This week sees a considerable uptick in church programs, not to mention a fundraiser for the good folks at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital. 'Tis the season of giving, so be sure to drop some virtual coin into the virtual collection plate or tip jar of your choice. And the most generous thing of all is...staying at home. Tennessee has the worst new-case rate in the world! Live-streamed concerts are part of the solution. The life you save may be your own!REMINDER:supports social distancing in these uncertain times. Please live-stream responsibly. We remind all players that even a small gathering could recklessly spread the coronavirus and endanger others. If you must gather as a band, please keep all players six feet apart, preferably outside, and remind viewers to do the same.ALL TIMES CDT8 p.m.- at B-Side7 p.m.Promise Academy Spring Hill Students7 p.m.- at Hernando's Hide-a-way10 a.m.5 p.m.Butterfly House Congregation7 p.m.- Home for the Holidays10:30 a.m.Ridgeway Assembly of God Church Students3 p.m.- Chicken $#!+ Bingo at Hernando's Hide-a-way4 p.m.- For Kids (every Sunday)7 p.m.- Fundraiser for Le Bonheur Children's Hospital5:30 p.m.8 p.m.(every Monday)7 p.m.(every Tuesday)8 p.m.(every Tuesday)6 p.m.(every Wednesday)8 p.m.- at Hernando's Hide-a-way