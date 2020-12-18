Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Friday, December 18, 2020

Have a Punky Xmas with the Goner TV Holiday Special

Posted By on Fri, Dec 18, 2020 at 11:25 AM

This happens on the Goner TV Holiday Special.
  • This happens on the Goner TV Holiday Special.
It's that time of year when you ask yourself, "How many more versions of A Christmas Carol do I have to watch?" Well friends, liberation is available if you want it. It's called the "Goner TV Holiday Special," and it's happening tonight.

Memphis' pioneering garage/punk label and beloved record store Goner's pivot from live shows to streaming has been one of the rare success stories of the pandemic. Their weekly webcasts have become wacko variety shows combining live music, comedy, art, talk, and whatever else they can put in front of their cameras.

Now, the variety show format reaches its final form with the Holiday Special. Goner honchoes Eric Friedl and Zac Ives will be joined by Friedl's Oblivians bandmate Greg Cartwright, Christmas music from Robby Grant (joined by Memphis Flyer Music Editor Alex Greene), Shannon Shaw & Cody Blanchard, and Detroit's Human Eye madman Timmy Vulgar. You'll also get to see the world premiere of The Sheik's new "Christmas in Space" video, which is absolutely bonkers. There's also new art by ex-Nots keyboardist Alexandra Eastburn, a cooking segment, and a bunch of other cool stuff that you're just going to have to tune in to believe.

The Goner TV Holiday Special streams tonight at 8 p.m. CST on Twitch or GonerTV.com.  

