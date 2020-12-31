The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, December 31-January 6

This week is front-loaded with several dynamite live-streamed shows, in honor of 2020’s demise. Ring in a new year and a new you with your favorite local boppers, including Dale Watson, Tyler Keith, Spank!, the MD’s, and the Risky Whiskey Boys. For those shut-ins who typically stay at home for New Year’s Eve anyway, this pandemic could be a real boon to your entertainment options tonight!Memphis Flyer6 p.m.- at Wild Bill’s8 p.m.and- at B-Side8 p.m.- at the Haystack9:30 p.m.- at Hernando’s Hide-a-way11 p.m.No scheduled live-streamed events10 a.m.4 p.m.- For Kids (every Sunday)5:30 p.m.8 p.m.(every Monday)7 p.m.(every Tuesday)8 p.m.and- at South Main Sounds8 p.m.(every Tuesday)6 p.m.(every Wednesday)8 p.m.- Hernando’s Hide-a-way

