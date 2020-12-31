Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Thursday, December 31, 2020

The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, December 31-January 6

Posted By on Thu, Dec 31, 2020 at 12:42 PM

This week is front-loaded with several dynamite live-streamed shows, in honor of 2020’s demise. Ring in a new year and a new you with your favorite local boppers, including Dale Watson, Tyler Keith, Spank!, the MD’s, and the Risky Whiskey Boys. For those shut-ins who typically stay at home for New Year’s Eve anyway, this pandemic could be a real boon to your entertainment options tonight!
click to enlarge rwb_duo_promo_iiia.jpg
REMINDER: The Memphis Flyer supports social distancing in these uncertain times. Please live-stream responsibly. We remind all players that even a small gathering could recklessly spread the coronavirus and endanger others. If you must gather as a band, please keep all players six feet apart, preferably outside, and remind viewers to do the same.

ALL TIMES CDT


Thursday, December 31
6 p.m.
Juke Joint AllStars - at Wild Bill’s
Facebook

8 p.m.
Spank! and the MD's - at B-Side
YouTube

8 p.m.
The Risky Whiskey Boys - at the Haystack
Facebook



9:30 p.m.
Dale Watson - at Hernando’s Hide-a-way
Facebook

11 p.m.
Tyler Keith
YouTube


Friday, January 1
No scheduled live-streamed events


Saturday, January 2
10 a.m.
Richard Wilson
Facebook


Sunday, January 3
4 p.m.
Bill Shipper - For Kids (every Sunday)
Facebook


Monday, January 4
5:30 p.m.
Amy LaVere & Will Sexton
Facebook

8 p.m.
John Paul Keith (every Monday)
YouTube


Tuesday, January 5
7 p.m.
Bill Shipper (every Tuesday)
Facebook

8 p.m.
Jennifer Westwood and Dylan Dunbar - at South Main Sounds
Facebook

8 p.m.
Mario Monterosso (every Tuesday)
Facebook


Wednesday, January 6
6 p.m.
Richard Wilson (every Wednesday)
Facebook

8 p.m.
Dale Watson - Hernando’s Hide-a-way
YouTube

