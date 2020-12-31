Thursday, December 31, 2020
The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, December 31-January 6
By Alex Greene
on Thu, Dec 31, 2020 at 12:42 PM
This week is front-loaded with several dynamite live-streamed shows, in honor of 2020’s demise. Ring in a new year and a new you with your favorite local boppers, including Dale Watson, Tyler Keith, Spank!, the MD’s, and the Risky Whiskey Boys. For those shut-ins who typically stay at home for New Year’s Eve anyway, this pandemic could be a real boon to your entertainment options tonight!
REMINDER: The
Memphis Flyer supports social distancing in these uncertain times. Please live-stream responsibly. We remind all players that even a small gathering could recklessly spread the coronavirus and endanger others. If you must gather as a band, please keep all players six feet apart, preferably outside, and remind viewers to do the same.
ALL TIMES CDT
Thursday, December 31
6 p.m.
Juke Joint AllStars
- at Wild Bill’s
Facebook
8 p.m.
Spank!
and the MD's
- at B-Side
YouTube
8 p.m.
The Risky Whiskey Boys
- at the Haystack
Facebook
9:30 p.m.
Dale Watson
- at Hernando’s Hide-a-way
Facebook
11 p.m.
Tyler Keith
YouTube
Friday, January 1
No scheduled live-streamed events
Saturday, January 2
10 a.m.
Richard Wilson
Facebook
Sunday, January 3
4 p.m.
Bill Shipper
- For Kids (every Sunday)
Facebook
Monday, January 4
5:30 p.m.
Amy LaVere & Will Sexton
Facebook
8 p.m.
John Paul Keith
(every Monday)
YouTube
Tuesday, January 5
7 p.m.
Bill Shipper
(every Tuesday)
Facebook
8 p.m.
Jennifer Westwood
and Dylan Dunbar
- at South Main Sounds
Facebook
8 p.m.
Mario Monterosso
(every Tuesday)
Facebook
Wednesday, January 6
6 p.m.
Richard Wilson
(every Wednesday)
Facebook
8 p.m.
Dale Watson
- Hernando’s Hide-a-way
YouTube
