The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, January 14-20

The week brings many unique delights, in addition to the stalwarts who have helped us through these many months of quarantine. Amy LaVere and Will Sexton present a live-streamed show from St. Croix, where they've landed after a very conscientious flight. South Main Sounds offers up another installment in its occasional series, this time featuring Scott Southworth and Mark Lavey. And finally, the great Memphis native Charles Lloyd offers up a virtual concert from UCLA that promises to be stellar.The Memphis Flyer5:30 p.m.6:30 p.m.and- at South Main Sounds10 a.m.9:00 p.m.3 p.m.- Chicken $#!+ Bingo4 p.m.- For Kids (every Sunday)8 p.m.(every Monday)7 p.m.(every Tuesday)8 p.m.(every Tuesday)6 p.m.(every Wednesday)

