Thursday, January 14, 2021

The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, January 14-20

Posted By on Thu, Jan 14, 2021 at 10:53 AM

The week brings many unique delights, in addition to the stalwarts who have helped us through these many months of quarantine. Amy LaVere and Will Sexton present a live-streamed show from St. Croix, where they've landed after a very conscientious flight. South Main Sounds offers up another installment in its occasional series, this time featuring Scott Southworth and Mark Lavey. And finally, the great Memphis native Charles Lloyd offers up a virtual concert from UCLA that promises to be stellar.
click to enlarge Charles Lloyd - D. DARR
  • D. Darr
  • Charles Lloyd

REMINDER: The Memphis Flyer supports social distancing in these uncertain times. Please live-stream responsibly. We remind all players that even a small gathering could recklessly spread the coronavirus and endanger others. If you must gather as a band, please keep all players six feet apart, preferably outside, and remind viewers to do the same.

ALL TIMES CDT

Thursday, January 14
5:30 p.m.
Amy LaVere & Will Sexton
Facebook


Friday, January 15
6:30 p.m.
Scott Southworth and Mark Lavey - at South Main Sounds
Facebook




Saturday, January 16
10 a.m.
Richard Wilson
Facebook

9:00 p.m.
Charles Lloyd - Kindred Spirits
Website


Sunday, January 17
3 p.m.
Dale Watson - Chicken $#!+ Bingo
YouTube

4 p.m.
Bill Shipper - For Kids (every Sunday)
Facebook


Monday, January 18
8 p.m.
John Paul Keith (every Monday)
YouTube


Tuesday, January 19
7 p.m.
Bill Shipper (every Tuesday)
Facebook

8 p.m.
Mario Monterosso (every Tuesday)
Facebook


Wednesday, January 20
6 p.m.
Richard Wilson (every Wednesday)
Facebook

