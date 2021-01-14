Thursday, January 14, 2021
The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, January 14-20
By Alex Greene
on Thu, Jan 14, 2021 at 10:53 AM
The week brings many unique delights, in addition to the stalwarts who have helped us through these many months of quarantine. Amy LaVere and Will Sexton present a live-streamed show from St. Croix, where they've landed after a very conscientious flight. South Main Sounds offers up another installment in its occasional series, this time featuring Scott Southworth and Mark Lavey. And finally, the great Memphis native Charles Lloyd offers up a virtual concert from UCLA that promises to be stellar.
REMINDER:
The Memphis Flyer supports social distancing in these uncertain times. Please live-stream responsibly. We remind all players that even a small gathering could recklessly spread the coronavirus and endanger others. If you must gather as a band, please keep all players six feet apart, preferably outside, and remind viewers to do the same.
ALL TIMES CDT
Thursday, January 14
5:30 p.m.
Amy LaVere & Will Sexton
Facebook
Friday, January 15
6:30 p.m.
Scott Southworth
and Mark Lavey
- at South Main Sounds
Facebook
Saturday, January 16
10 a.m.
Richard Wilson
Facebook
9:00 p.m.
Charles Lloyd - Kindred Spirits
Website
Sunday, January 17
3 p.m.
Dale Watson
- Chicken $#!+ Bingo
YouTube
4 p.m.
Bill Shipper
- For Kids (every Sunday)
Facebook
Monday, January 18
8 p.m.
John Paul Keith
(every Monday)
YouTube
Tuesday, January 19
7 p.m.
Bill Shipper
(every Tuesday)
Facebook
8 p.m.
Mario Monterosso
(every Tuesday)
Facebook
Wednesday, January 20
6 p.m.
Richard Wilson
(every Wednesday)
Facebook
