The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, January 21-27

This week offers many shows from our regular online concertmasters, plus a couple of unique events. The GPAC Youth Symphony Program will show off some of its young musicians on Saturday, while next Wednesday there's a seminar brewing at the Memphis Slim House, concerning the vagaries of touring in these pandemic times.
REMINDER: The Memphis Flyer supports social distancing in these uncertain times. Please live-stream responsibly. We remind all players that even a small gathering could recklessly spread the coronavirus and endanger others. If you must gather as a band, please keep all players six feet apart, preferably outside, and remind viewers to do the same.
GPAC Youth Symphony Program
ALL TIMES CDT
Thursday, January 21
No live-streamed music events scheduled
Friday, January 22
No live-streamed music events scheduled
Saturday, January 23
10 a.m.
Richard Wilson
Facebook
12 p.m.
GPAC Youth Symphony Program - at Germantown Performing Arts Center
Facebook
1 p.m.
Jason Foree
- at Tin Roof
Facebook
Sunday, January 24
3 p.m.
Dale Watson
- Chicken $#!+ Bingo
YouTube
4 p.m.
Bill Shipper
- For Kids (every Sunday)
Facebook
6:30 p.m.
Showtime in Memphis Talent Night - Memphis Business Journal
Facebook
Monday, January 25
5:30 p.m.
Amy LaVere & Will Sexton
Facebook
8 p.m.
John Paul Keith
(every Monday)
YouTube
Tuesday, January 26
7 p.m.
Bill Shipper
(every Tuesday)
Facebook
8 p.m.
Mario Monterosso
(every Tuesday)
Facebook
Wednesday, January 27
5:30 p.m.
Touring in a Post-COVID Society
Discussion hosted by Memphis Slim House
With Jeff Cohran (Tour Manager, Janelle Monáe),
Wayne Watts (Co-Founder, Dream Create Inspire Tour),
Alan Floyd (Head of Global Touring Operations, Beyoncé).
Moderated by Tonya Dyson, Executive Director
Website
6 p.m.
Richard Wilson (every Wednesday)
Facebook