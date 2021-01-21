The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, January 21-27

This week offers many shows from our regular online concertmasters, plus a couple of unique events. The GPAC Youth Symphony Program will show off some of its young musicians on Saturday, while next Wednesday there's a seminar brewing at the Memphis Slim House, concerning the vagaries of touring in these pandemic times.No live-streamed music events scheduledNo live-streamed music events scheduled10 a.m.12 p.m.GPAC Youth Symphony Program - at Germantown Performing Arts Center1 p.m.- at Tin Roof3 p.m.- Chicken $#!+ Bingo4 p.m.- For Kids (every Sunday)6:30 p.m.Showtime in Memphis Talent Night - Memphis Business Journal5:30 p.m.8 p.m.(every Monday)7 p.m.(every Tuesday)8 p.m.(every Tuesday)5:30 p.m.Touring in a Post-COVID SocietyDiscussion hosted by Memphis Slim HouseWith Jeff Cohran (Tour Manager, Janelle Monáe),Wayne Watts (Co-Founder, Dream Create Inspire Tour),Alan Floyd (Head of Global Touring Operations, Beyoncé).Moderated by Tonya Dyson, Executive Director6 p.m.Richard Wilson (every Wednesday)

